NHL

Puustinen powers Penguins past Phantoms

By DK Pittsburgh Sports
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's training camp, assistant coach Kevin Porter said that he anticipates forward Valtteri Puustinen being "a big part of our team." "He's got a lot of skill, and he's got a great shot," Porter...

