Puustinen powers Penguins past Phantoms

OCT. 22 WHL HOCKEY: Everett improves to 5-0 by winning 5-2 on Friday at Portland; teams to play again Saturday.Offense continued to be a struggle for the Portland Winterhawks on Friday, Oct. 22, in a 5-2 Western Hockey League loss to the Everett Silvertips at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Everett improved to 5-0-0 with the win. Portland, playing the third of five consecutive home games, is 3-3-0-1. Alex Swetlikoff scored three goals to lead Everett, the first two late in the second period to turn a tie into a 3-1 lead for the visitors. His goal two seconds from the end...
Comments / 0