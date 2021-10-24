CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Monday, fall Tuesday, spring-like severe storms possible Wednesday

WLOX
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're seeing a lot more cloud cover today, and we can't rule out some isolated showers this afternoon and evening. We'll be able to warm up near 80 by the afternoon. A strong cold front is expected...

www.wlox.com

WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast

It's a gorgeous day! We'll see lots of sunshine, and highs will reach the mid 70s. We'll cool down near 50 by Wednesday morning. Some more cloud cover is expected on Wednesday, but we'll stay dry. A cold front will bring a few showers by Thursday. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX

2 Shots, 1 Coast drawings continue through November

The Independent

Wet and windy weekend expected as temperatures approach freezing

A frosty, wet and windy weekend can be expected for many as temperatures begin to dip across the UK as winter weather fast approaches.Cooler weather with some sunny spells and showers are likely for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the coldest and wettest weather expected in the north and west of the UK.Helen Roberts, a meteorologist with the Met Office, expects warmer temperatures in the south with a high of 11 or 12 degrees, but single figures elsewhere.On Wednesday, a northerly wind will bring with it a cold breeze and temperatures approaching freezing. Further showers are also likely to begin in...
Wbaltv.com

❄️ Maryland's first frost and freeze of season expected overnight

Meteorologist Ava Marie says Tuesday will be cloudy and cooler with showers developing this morning. Highs will be below normal, near 50 degrees. Showers will continue this afternoon then taper before sunset. With clearing skies tonight, it will turn much colder. Tonight will bring the first frost and freeze to...
WLOX

Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast

Soak up the sunshine on our pleasantly dry Tuesday. Looks cloudier for Wednesday. And possibly some raindrops on Thursday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. It has been a beautiful day. It will be cool overnight with warm afternoons. It is definitely layer weather. There is a chance for showers this week ahead of a fairly potent cold front. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, nice and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday, we will see increasing cloud clover ahead of the cold front. A frontal system approaches on Thursday, bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to Saturday night. The time officially changes at 2 AM on Sunday morning, when it will become 1 AM again, so we get that extra hour of sleep back.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In 7 Months Tuesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start out Tuesday with the coldest temperatures in seven months. (Credit: CBS 2) Lows will be below freezing areawide in the 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Despite a mostly sunny sky for Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting a colder day with highs only in the low to mid-40s. Look for partly cloudy skies and dry for Wednesday. We’ll start off once again with a freeze in the morning, then highs in the low to mid-40s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Southerly winds return late in the week, allowing for a slow warmup through the weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s starting on Friday and mid-50s this weekend. Tonight: Clearing skies. Low 31. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 44. Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 44.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Mostly Cloudy Election Day, Off & On Showers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was soggy in spots across South Florida on Tuesday morning due to scattered showers. Throughout the day we will see some on and off again showers as the winds shift to more out of the northeast. Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night lows will fall to the low 70s. (CBS4) On Wednesday, we will see passing showers as the wind will be out of the east. Highs will remain seasonable. King Tides return this week which could lead to some coastal saltwater flooding around high tide times. On...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Even Colder Tuesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds relax Tuesday night and skies clear, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s area-wide and near freezing right along the Lake Michigan shoreline. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be dry and unseasonably chilly rest of the workweek. The high for Wednesday is 45, Thursday 48. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures will moderate through the weekend and into next week. (Credit: CBS 2) A pair of upper-level systems pass over the upper Great Lakes Wednesday night and Thursday, but we are too dry for any precipitation. Another quick system Saturday could build the cloud deck for a time or possibly squeeze out a few sprinkles. Nothing impressive to track. (Credit: CBS 2) Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2)
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures So Far This Season Early Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday will start with the coldest temperatures so far this season. Most locations will be in the 20s under a mostly clear sky on Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will rebound to only the mid-40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Another chilly day is expected for Thursday with 20s and 30s in the morning, and upper 40s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Southerly winds return by Friday, allowing for highs to return to the 50s. Temperatures will slowly increase this weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s. Upper 50s are expected by Monday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 29. Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 45. Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 48.
