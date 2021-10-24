Summer Monday, fall Tuesday, spring-like severe storms possible Wednesday

Soak up the sunshine on our pleasantly dry Tuesday. Looks cloudier for Wednesday. And possibly some raindrops on Thursday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. It has been a beautiful day. It will be cool overnight with warm afternoons. It is definitely layer weather. There is a chance for showers this week ahead of a fairly potent cold front. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, nice and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday, we will see increasing cloud clover ahead of the cold front. A frontal system approaches on Thursday, bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to Saturday night. The time officially changes at 2 AM on Sunday morning, when it will become 1 AM again, so we get that extra hour of sleep back.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO