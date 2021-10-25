Dan Wiederer: The Chicago Bears’ 35-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was lopsided, humiliating and confusing — but not even a little bit surprising

Thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ dominance in Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers have officially broken the Kansas City Chiefs and effectively ended their quasi-dynasty. They say that the only thing harder than winning a Super Bowl is repeating the feat the next season. Boy has that rang true so far. Granted, the Buccaneers have a lot of pigskin to be played, but their offense has been humming in a way not seen in Tampa Bay. That’s not the point though. The main talking point here is the defense, and what they’ve done to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO