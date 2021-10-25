CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Wiederer: The Chicago Bears’ 35-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was lopsided, humiliating and confusing — but not even a little bit surprising

Derrick
 8 days ago

Perhaps the most depressing thing for the Chicago Bears is that much of the football world...

www.thederrick.com

The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
NFL
#Bears#Lambeau Field#American Football#The Chicago Bears#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Green Bay Packers
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
FanSided

OFFICIAL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers broke Kansas City Chiefs

Thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ dominance in Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers have officially broken the Kansas City Chiefs and effectively ended their quasi-dynasty. They say that the only thing harder than winning a Super Bowl is repeating the feat the next season. Boy has that rang true so far. Granted, the Buccaneers have a lot of pigskin to be played, but their offense has been humming in a way not seen in Tampa Bay. That’s not the point though. The main talking point here is the defense, and what they’ve done to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

The Chicago Bears will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 of NFL action from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bears will look to bounce back after a 24-14 loss to the Packers when they travel to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and the Bucs. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are coming off a 28-22 win over the Eagles as they go for their sixth win of the season.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers make huge mistake with key offensive player

The Buccaneers will wish they didn’t bring Rob Gronkowski into the Saints game. Hindsight is always 20/20. Everyone always says, “that was a bad idea,” after the fact, but it seems like the Buccaneers should’ve had this idea before bringing Rob Gronkowski back from injury to play against the Saints.
NFL
USA Today

Play our FREE Week 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Challenge

Already have this week’s game against the Bears all figured out?. Prove it. Join our new, free-to-play BucsWire Challenge. Answer six questions below, plus a tie breaker correctly for your chance at winning a $100 gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook. Pick. Play. Win. Repeat. On Us.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Notes: Bears humiliated in embarrassing loss to Buccaneers

You watched the game. Even if you didn’t you don’t need an elaborate intro to know how much the Bears were battered against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Here are some of the key takeaways from this week’s 38-3 loss. Offense. Well, at least Khalil Herbert played well. For the second...
NFL
FanSided

Saints’ Demario Davis trolls Skip Bayless after beating Tom Brady, Bucs

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis trolled FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless after he defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The New Orleans Saints have gotten the better of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular-season once Tom Brady joined the team. FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless was ever so confident that Buccaneers would emerge with the victory on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Surprising Admission On Rob Gronkowski

Over the weekend, tight end Rob Gronkowski made his return to the starting lineup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game against the New Orleans Saints. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, it didn’t go well for Gronk or the team. He left the contest with back spasms early and then the Buccaneers went on to lose the game to a third-string quarterback.
NFL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

40 under 40: Rob McCartney, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob McCartney has a love for football that was instilled in him at a young age. His father worked for the Pittsburgh Steelers and McCartney helped him every summer at training camp. From age 7 on, McCartney was fascinated with the processes behind building the roster of a football team.
NFL
pff.com

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense, a test case of multiplicity and counter-punching

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running it back — sort of. Last season, the Buccaneers' road to the Lombardi Trophy was paved with the jersey colors of their opponents, steamrolled by the multiple tight end sets. Tampa could win in any variety of ways: a downhill run game, explosive play-action passes, pure dropback passing from the gun or any mixture of the three.
NFL
arcamax.com

Brad Biggs: The Chicago Bears go from facing 1 elite QB to another. To hang with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they'll have to turn rookie Justin Fields loose.

As much as the Chicago Bears will cringe seeing replays of Aaron Rodgers sneaking inside the pylon for a touchdown on a 6-yard scramble — and informing those seated in the southwest corner of Soldier Field he retains ownership of the franchise — they still remember Tom Brady holding up four fingers after losing track of the downs in the final minute of a game last season.
NFL

