Leading general dissolves government in coup, PM held

cbs17
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s top general on Monday dissolved the government and announced that the military will run the country after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of Sudanese protested in the streets against the coup. The military takeover threatens to derail Sudan’s long,...

www.cbs17.com

