Area Calendar, Oct. 25-26

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING – The Marlington Local School District Board of Education's Finance Committee will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 4:30 p.m. in the administrative offices at 10320 Moulin Ave. NE. The purpose of the meeting is to review district finances.
On October 26th, National Day of the Deployed annually honors the United States military personnel deployed around the globe. The designation recognizes all of the brave military personnel who have been deployed, are sacrificing, or have sacrificed their lives to defend our country. It also acknowledges their families who are separated from them during deployment and the sacrifices they make in order for their family members to serve our country.
It was a beautiful day at Peachtree on Sunday for our observance of another believer’s baptism. Our members gathered to celebrate with Melvin D. Hayes as he stepped into the pool to have his sins washed away and to accept the Lord Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. The...
Oklahoma City — Roy Charles Finch, 78, died Monday, October 25, 2021. The funeral is Sat. November 6, 2021, at 3 pm, L.N. Forbes OFWB Tabernacle, 1800 Bishop L.N. Forbes St., Wilson, NC. The public visitation is Sat., November 6, 2021, from 2 pm-2:45 pm, L.N. Forbes OFWB Tabernacle.. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 1820 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway, Wilson, NC.
Bailee Laine Brick and Joseph Warren Hollis, both of Sims, were united in marriage Oct. 2 in a 5 p.m. ceremony at May-Lew Farm in Farmville. Pastor Tyler Campbell officiated. The bride is the daughter of Chris and Toni Brick of Sims and the granddaughter of Frankie and Andrea Adams of Grifton and John and Joanne Brick of Winterville. She graduated from James B. Hunt High School and East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education. She is a kindergarten teacher at Vinson-Bynum Elemetary School.
(WEHT) - There are a lot of proud parents, teachers and students in the Tri-State as we have an impressive number of high school marching bands who have made it all the way through the competitive season and are on their way to Lucas Oil Stadium to compete for a state title.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY – Washington Township Historical Society will meet at 7 pm.. Tuesday in the Township's Administration Building. During the meeting, Louisville's Star Mills will be presented by Rhonda Dahlheimer. All are welcome. The group is collecting canned goods and staples this year for Thanksgiving baskets to be distributed to local residents. Donations may be dropped off at the Administration Building or brought to the meeting.
