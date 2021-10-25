Lady Knights advance to NCISAA semis

The Jackson Lady Devils are headed to the Elite 8 in softball in Columbus next week! The Lady Devils made it into the Elite 8 in the AAA state tournament by defeating the Ringgold Lady Tigers in a doubleheader on Oct. 20. Jackson won a nail biter in the first game, 3-2, but the Lady Devils caged the Lady Tigers in the second game, ahead 19-3 when the mercy rule ended the game in the 5th inning. Mackenzie North and Layla Watts led the 19-hit barrage in the second game, with each blasting 2 home runs.

JACKSON, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO