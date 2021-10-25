Lady Knights advance to NCISAA semis

The Rockport-Fulton High School (RFHS) Lady Pirate cross country team endured a long day of rain delays to secure a third place overall finish in the District 26-4A meet Thursday, Oct. 14. In a meet that was supposed to begin at 9 a.m., rain and lightning delays pushed the start...
Brackets for the upcoming NCISAA 1A state playoffs in volleyball and soccer were announced on Sunday, and Grace Christian received some very favorable placings in the brackets. The Crusaders’ volleyball team, enjoying its first winning season in more than 15 years and the regular-season champions of the Mid-Carolina Conference, had...
In the first semi-final of the 4th District Tournament, #1 seed Marshall County played #4 Murray. The Lady Marshals won 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) to advance to Tuesday’s championship game against Christian Fellowship, a 3-1 (25- 19, 23-25, 25-11, 25-18) winner over Calloway County in the second semi-final. After trailing...
SEYMOUR — Seymour’s chances at making it back to the state tournament are still alive after a dominant performance in the Region 1-AA semifinals on Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles put together a string of first half goals against Halls in an easy 5-0 victory that punched their ticket to the region finals on Thursday night.
The Screven County Lady Gamecocks rode strong pitching, outstanding defense, and just enough offense to claim a very tough 5-1 win over GMC’s Lady Bulldogs in the third game of the three-game series in the second round of the GHSA Class A softball playoffs in Milledgeville last Thursday. With the...
At Saturday’s Chesterton Cross Country Regional, sophomore sensation Emma Bell continued her brilliant career by advancing to her second straight semi-state by placing 14th overall in 20:24.8 on the muddy. soggy terrain. “Scooter” was the 3rd individual to advance from a non-advancing team, of the ten that move on. She becomes the 14th Kankakee Valley girl to advance to semi-state in the 15 year Adams-Lewallen era. They ran an improved race from sectionals and placed 9th as a team, having qualified for their 13th team regional in the past 15 years.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. — The Bowling Green Lady Bobcat’s volleyball team entered the Class 3 District 7 tournament as the #4 seed and opened postseason against a team they’ve already beaten multiple times in the regular season, #5 North Callaway. Bowling Green came out at the beginning of each set...
The Jackson Lady Devils are headed to the Elite 8 in softball in Columbus next week! The Lady Devils made it into the Elite 8 in the AAA state tournament by defeating the Ringgold Lady Tigers in a doubleheader on Oct. 20. Jackson won a nail biter in the first game, 3-2, but the Lady Devils caged the Lady Tigers in the second game, ahead 19-3 when the mercy rule ended the game in the 5th inning. Mackenzie North and Layla Watts led the 19-hit barrage in the second game, with each blasting 2 home runs.
The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers opened up with fire and intensity to start the game but it was the Lady Colonels of Christian County that ended the night with that fire. Hoptown opened both the first and second sets with early leads. However, County managed to pull out one of the two and pulled away late for a 3-1 win over the Lady Tigers in the Eighth District Tournament semifinals on Tuesday night.
The Chillicothe Lady Hornets softball team picked up a state quarterfinal win last night at Holden 11 to 0. Chillicothe had 14 hits including 2 home runs from Kirsten Dunn and one each from Hope Helton, Sophia Luetticke and Bre Pithan. Holden was held to just one hit in the game.
Eighty-one (81) high school marching bands have been selected to participate at the ISSMA Open Class Semi-State Marching Band Festival, sponsored by Music Travel Consultants, to be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at one of four Semi-State sites. Owen Valley will compete alongside 20 other bands in Open Class...
HUNTINGTON — Izaiah Steury would like to finish first one more time in cross country for Angola, and he made sure he’ll have that chance Saturday. The Notre Dame recruit won the New Haven Semi-State in a meet record time of 15:09.2 at the Huntington University course Saturday, assuring that he’ll have a chance to defend his state title next weekend at Terre Haute.
FREWSBURG — The Frewsburg Bears are making a habit of playing for Section VI Class C championships. Senior Tyra Clark had two goals and freshman Ava Jimerson added the third as No. 3 Frewsburg beat No. 6 Maple Grove 3-0 in quarterfinal action Friday at the Robert H. Jackson Athletic Complex.
Last Tuesday’s playoff series for North Oconee softball lacked drama but was filled with plenty of offense. The Lady Titans hosted Mays High School in the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs and swept the series, winning game one 15-0 and game two 19-0. That pushed North Oconee into the Sweet 16 round of the tournament.
Having pulled into the parking lot at North Central High School some 15 minutes before the scheduled start of Thursday’s class AA state volleyball playoff opener, there was a good chance the engine inside the bus which carried visiting Lake Marion to Boonetown was still warm when the visitors piled back in it for the return trip home.
