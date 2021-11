A man in Georgia used more than two-thirds of his COVID-19 relief loan to pay for a Pokemon card, according to federal prosecutors. Vinath Oudomsine was charged by criminal information on Tuesday with one count of wire fraud after the government said he lied about how many employees he had and the revenue his business generated in an application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, or EIDL, during the pandemic.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO