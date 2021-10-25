CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky, OK

Fike’s Adkins twins claim second regional crown of 2021

restorationnewsmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKY MOUNT — For the second time in four months, twin...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

CDC panel debates: Should all school kids get COVID vaccine?

Should all school-age kids get Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine? That’s the question before an influential government advisory panel Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of kid-size doses for children ages 5 to 11. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also must sign off before widespread vaccinations begin in that age group.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Rocky, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Second Time#The Wilson Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy