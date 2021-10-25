Dischler Player of the Game

Should all school-age kids get Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine? That’s the question before an influential government advisory panel Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of kid-size doses for children ages 5 to 11. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also must sign off before widespread vaccinations begin in that age group.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people amid growing concerns about the technology and its misuse by governments, police and others. “This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians cast their ballots on Tuesday in the state’s tight, bitterly fought race for governor, the first major test of how voters feel about Joe Biden’s presidency. The race was supposed to be a comfortable win for Democrats in a state Biden won by 10 points...
A Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — the most restrictive in the nation — was at the center of Supreme Court oral arguments Monday. Jan Crawford reports on the landmark legal battle and what it could mean for states nationwide.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance...
A chain reaction is being felt by passengers from coast to coast after American Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights each day, raising concerns about holiday travel. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY from Reagan National Airport.Nov. 2, 2021.
Reverend Jesse Jackson will be hospitalized overnight after he fell and hit his head while meeting with student protesters at Howard University on Monday, Jackson's Rainbow/Push Coalition said in a statement. The statement said a CT scan and other tests "came back normal," and that he was only hospitalized overnight so that doctors could continue to monitor his health.
Roughly 2,300 members of the New York City Fire Department claimed they were sick and didn't show up to work on Monday as the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers went into effect. All city workers were required to have received at least one dose of the vaccine by...
Comments / 0