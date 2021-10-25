CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese people make major contributions to world peace, development: Xi

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said the Chinese...

austinnews.net

China warns world that Taiwan must not join UN

BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. China's declaration came following the latest statement by U.S. President Joe Biden at an online East Asia Summit...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

China Makes No New Pledges but Calls on COP26 Countries to Act

SAN FRANCISCO - Chinese President Xi Jinping called on other nations to "step up cooperation" and act on climate targets, but offered no new commitments in a statement to the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, known as COP26. "Visions will come true only when we act on them....
POLITICS
AFP

China urges US to keep promises on Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island.  "We request that the US pursues a real One China policy, not a fake One China policy," Wang told his counterpart, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. 
FOREIGN POLICY
omahanews.net

Xi stresses promoting sustainable development of developing countries

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday stressed the need to promote the sustainable development of developing countries. He said this will benefit relevant countries and peoples, and concerns the future of the entire humanity and globe. Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20...
CHINA
Action News Jax

Troubled Chinese developer makes delayed bond payment

BEIJING — (AP) — A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets made an overdue $45.2 million payment on a bond Friday, one day before it would have been declared in default, a newspaper reported. Evergrande Group made the payment on...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Chinese President Xi Jinping to participate in G20 Summit virtually

Beijing [China], October 29 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to participate in the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit in Rome, Italy during the weekend via video conference, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday. "At the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Chinese President Xi Jinping...
CHINA
dallassun.com

Chinese people always uphold authority and sanctity of UN: Xi

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said Chinese people have always upheld the authority and sanctity of the United Nations (UN) and practiced multilateralism, and China's cooperation with the UN has deepened steadily for the past 50 years. Xi made the remarks in Beijing at...
CHINA
US News and World Report

China Will Uphold World Peace, Xi Says, Despite Others' Concerns

BEIJING (Reuters) -President Xi Jinping vowed on Monday that China would always uphold world peace and international rules, amid concerns expressed by the United States and other countries over its increasing assertiveness globally. The comments come after Taiwan said this month that military tension with China was at its worst...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Xi calls for putting people front and center

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday called on countries around the world to put their people front and center, and strive to realize development with a higher level of quality, efficiency, equity, sustainability and security. Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the...
CHINA
dallassun.com

China to boost international IPR cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- China is endeavoring to promote a broader and deeper opening-up of the intellectual property rights (IPR) sector to boost international IPR cooperation during the 14th five-year-plan period (2021-2025), said the IPR authorities at Monday's press conference. The IPR authorities have drafted three major moves targeted...
CHINA
dallassun.com

Global exhibitors confident of upcoming CIIE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- As China hosts the fourth international import expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, global exhibitors have shown more interest and confidence in seizing new opportunities in the Chinese market. For Kenji Mizuta, president of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)'s Shanghai Representative...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China's economy slows as Beijing wrestles with debt

China’s economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is stalling as President Xi Jinping’s government cracks down on surging corporate debt.For a decade, the ruling Communist Party has talked about shifting to economy based on spending by 1.4 billion consumers instead of on building factories and apartments. But with each slowdown, Beijing fell back on pepping up growth with more construction and borrowing.Finally, Xi’s government is confronting the problem by clamping down on borrowing by a real estate industry that supports millions of jobs.That is sending shockwaves through the economy. Businesses and households are jittery as housing sales and construction...
ECONOMY

