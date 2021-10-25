CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

UPDATE 1-China to strengthen tax reforms to attain 'common prosperity' - Xinhua

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Adds declining shares in real estate firms)

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China will “strengthen adjustments” in tax collection to boost revenue and reform the country’s income distribution, but in a targeted and accurate way, as part of efforts to achieve long-term “common prosperity”, state-run Xinhua news agency said.

China aims to “divide the pie” by “reasonably” adjusting the income of its top-earners and elevating the earnings of lower-income groups, Xinhua wrote in a question-and-answer piece on the Chinese economy.

The idea is to form an “olive-shaped” income distribution structure with a large middle and two small ends, Xinhua said.

But China’s taxation policy must not be misinterpreted as “robbing the rich to help the poor,” Xinhua said in the Q&A piece, for which the agency said it had interviewed the “relevant departments” and “authoritative people”.

“Common prosperity” is a policy drive by President Xi Jinping to narrow the gap between rich and poor. In an essay in the Communist Party journal Qiushi published by Xinhua this month, Xi urged China to “vigorously and steadily advance” legislation for a property tax.

Implementing a property tax will be one of the most profound changes to China’s real estate policies in a generation with far-reaching effects.

Such a tax is seen deterring speculative purchases and cooling home prices that have surged more than 2,000% since the privatisation of the housing market in the 1990s and created an affordability crisis.

The tax will also pinch relatively well-off owners of multiple homes whose properties have gone untaxed for years.

On Saturday, the top decision-making body of the Chinese parliament said it will roll out a pilot real estate tax in some regions.

“The announcement came sooner than expected, and confirms our long-standing view that China is determined to reshape its property market,” said Betty Wang, senior China economist at ANZ Research.

A tax will raise the cost of holding real estate assets, potentially slowing the rate of investor purchases of existing property projects, pressuring the cash-flow of developers in an already tight financing environment in China.

Shares of real estate firms tumbled more than 3% on Monday, compared with the 0.24% drop in the broader blue-chip CSI300 index. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Deadline

30,000 Visitors Locked Inside Shanghai Disneyland For Hours By Chinese Government After 1 Positive Covid Case

One woman who visited Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday either later tested positive for Covid or came into contact with someone who had it, according to reports. As a result, more than 30,000 visitors were locked in the park Sunday by Chinese government officials and forced to test negative before they were allowed to leave. According to AP “all 33,863 people who had been at the park” did indeed test negative. The Shanghai property would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday at the very least, according to a statement from park officials obtained by AP. Shanghai Disneyland told the WSJ “it would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
OilPrice.com

Is There A War Brewing In The South China Sea?

Tensions in the South China Sea have been ramping up for years now. Huge, overlapping sections of the Sea are currently subject to claims by Brunei, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. An all-out oil war in the South China Sea would be extremely costly for China, and...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Reform#Tax Rate#Xinhua News Agency#Chinese#Q A#Communist Party
investing.com

China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese stock market investors are swapping big tech names for "small giants" and luxury brands for mass market companies, aiming to cash in on President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" plan for the economy. The intent behind Xi's drive is a narrower gap between the rich and poor...
ECONOMY
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
China
austinnews.net

China warns world that Taiwan must not join UN

BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. China's declaration came following the latest statement by U.S. President Joe Biden at an online East Asia Summit...
POLITICS
Fortune

Japan’s ‘new capitalism’ sounds a little like China’s ‘common prosperity’

This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune’s newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party scored a stronger-than-expected victory in parliamentary elections Sunday, preserving the party's legislative majority and awarding Kishida a solid mandate for his political and economic agenda.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indonesia could phase out coal by 2040 with financial help -minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Indonesia could phase out coal-fired power plants by 2040 if the country gets sufficient financial help from the international community, its finance minister told Reuters on Tuesday. The Southeast Asian archipelago is the world’s fourth most populous country and eighth biggest greenhouse gas emitter with coal accounting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

NZ central bank says financial systems resilient despite COVID risks

WELLINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s financial system remains resilient despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the central bank governor Adrian Orr said on Wednesday. But the more recent Delta outbreak was creating stresses for some industries and regions - particularly in Auckland, Orr said in the Reserve Bank...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

USTR Tai urges new laws aimed at Chinese overseas steel investment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday she supported updating U.S. trade laws to combat circumvention of existing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties, including tools aimed at subsidized Chinese investment in steel production elsewhere in southeast Asia. Katherine Tai made the remarks in Washington to U.S. steel industry executives,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
232K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy