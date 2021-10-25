CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Are Panthers Again Interested in Texans' Deshaun Watson?

By Timm Hamm
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 8 days ago

The Carolina Panthers are on the record as saying they're not interested in talking trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Even when talks between the Texans and the Miami Dolphins re-surfaced last week, the Panthers maintained publicly and privately that they would not be suitors.

Could that have changed on Sunday as Sam Darnold was benched early in the fourth quarter in a 25-3 loss to the New York Giants?

Back in April, just three years after hailing him as the savior of the franchise, the New York Jets traded Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. In return for Darnold, who was the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2018, the Jets received a 2021 sixth-rounder, and a second-rounder and fourth-rounder in 2022.

Darnold, who is just 24 years old, is under contract through 2022, thanks to the Panthers picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. That option will pay him upwards of $18.8 million, fully guaranteed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4y7s_0cbWN51v00
By Timm Hamm

Are Panthers Again Interested in Texans' Deshaun Watson?

The Carolina Panthers have previously stated they're not interested and they've 'got their guy.'

35 seconds ago

Texans Plan Return of QB Tyrod Taylor

Texans' Tyrod Taylor to return to practice Wednesday

Tyrod Injury Update: Could Loss in Arizona Be Mills' Last Start?

The Texans' veteran QB is scheduled to return to practice for Houston this week

Panthers coach Matt Rhule is on record saying Darnold is the Panthers' starter, even in the midst of what was at the time a three-game losing streak, now four, Rhule maintained he was sticking with Darnold.

How desperate are the Panthers to have a bonafide starting quarterback?

Since David Tepper bought the Panthers in 2018, seven quarterbacks have started at least one game: Gam Newton, Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke, Will Grier, Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, and Darnold.

Carolina does not have the draft capital that other suitors do, such as Miami and Philadelphia, but they do have an aggressive owner and general manager.

Of all the deals general manager Scott Fitterer has made since being hired in January, 13 total, he has yet to include any of the team's future first-round picks in one.

How much would the Panthers be willing to pay? Only Tepper and Fitterer can answer that, but it's safe to say it might be more now that it's becoming apparent that Darnold might not be the answer.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Deshaun Watson trade rumors

Rumors of a potential Deshaun Watson trade have intensified this week, with the Miami Dolphins named as the most likely suitor. It’s easy to imagine those rumors are taking a bit of a toll on Miami’s current quarterback. After Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Tua Tagovailoa admitted he’s well...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
985thesportshub.com

Steve Belichick Replacing Bill Belichick? // Patriots Aren’t The Patriots Anymore // Deshaun Watson Going To Dolphins? – 10/21 (Hour 2)

(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the second hour by reacting to Peter King listing Steve Belichick as a possible successor to his father with the Patriots. (11:53) We discuss Julian Edelman saying the Patriots aren’t the Patriots anymore and Bill Belichick giving him permission to criticize his decisions. (21:58) The...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It remains to be seen if the Houston Texans will move on from Deshaun Watson ahead of the early November trade deadline. However, if they do, there’s one team at the top of Watson’s wish list. According to a report from ESPN, Watson has the Miami Dolphins at the top...
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson trade reportedly includes Washington getting Tua

With rumors swirling around a potential trade sending Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa could be headed to the NFC East. The Miami Dolphins are reportedly on the verge of closing a deal for star quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans. New details are emerging rapidly in this potential deal and one of those surrounds current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
David Tepper
Person
Will Grier
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend enjoys ‘sexy date night’ amid QB’s trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Miami Dolphins#The New York Giants#Panthers Again Interested#Tyrod Injury Update
The Spun

The Panthers Are Reportedly Signing A New Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly signing a new quarterback. Carolina’s starter, Sam Darnold, is in concussion protocol. The Panthers quarterback left Sunday’s game after taking a scary-looking blow to the head. Carolina was led by Phillip Walker the rest of the way, as the NFC South franchise defeated divisional rival Atlanta, 19-13, to improve to 4-4 on the season.
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans' Trade of Deshaun? 1 QB, 2 Suitors, 3 Obstacles

It's the NFL version of Damocles’ sword. And it's one of three reasons the Deshaun Watson trade hasn't been as "imminent'' as Houston Texans fans have been led to believe. Nico Collins has been a bright spot during Houston's last two losses. 1 hour ago. Culley Aims Frustration at Texans'...
NFL
TexansDaily

TRADE: Texans Send Veteran RB Mark Ingram to Saints

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. OCT. 27 TEXANS TRADE INGRAM - In another move geared toward a rebuilding youth movement,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN.com

Mac Jones For Deshaun Watson? Making Sense Of Recent Patriots Chatter

Some interesting bits of conflicting New England Patriots reporting slipped through the cracks last week. And along the way, they produced this wild trade idea: Mac Jones for Deshaun Watson. First, a quick summation of the situation in Houston. Watson, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, requested a...
NFL
fox26houston.com

Texans QB Deshaun Watson may be heading to Miami in potential deal

HOUSTON - FOX 26 Sports Anchor Mark Berman reports the Houston Texans are working toward a potential deal that would send Quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins. Berman reports the deal could be done as early as this week. If the deal isn't made by this week, the Texans...
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
986
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy