Hawaiʻi County officials on Wednesday broke ground on a new emergency call center, which will be located off of the Mohoʻuli Extension in Hilo. Constructed by Hensel Phelps Construction, the call center will house both Police and Fire Dispatch and is slated to be completed in early 2023. Currently, Fire Dispatch and Police Dispatch are operated from two separate locations, with Fire Dispatch being operated in a tsunami evacuation area. Upon completion, the county said the center will increase communication between departments and the community, accommodate updated technology and communications systems, and create room for increased staffing.

HILO, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO