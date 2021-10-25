CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covino & Rich Would've Made Tom Brady Pay for the 600th TD Ball

By Danny G.
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 8 days ago
Photo: Mike Ehrmann

Covino & Rich react to Tom Brady's 600th TD football that was accidentally given (in celebration) to a 29-year old fan in the stands by Mike Evans. The young man traded the historic football for an autographed Tom Brady jersey. There's a report that the ball could've been worth half a million dollars. The fellas argue that this is an instance when you should put your fandom to the side and use your head to get paid!

