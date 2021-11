This weekend is for the Bisons. Gallaudet University is celebrating its homecoming this weekend. The Deaf university is hosting both in person and virtual events for students and alumni. Tonight, its women’s soccer team will take on Trinity College, and tomorrow the Bisons football team will face Alfred College. Gallaudet is the oldest Deaf university in the world and was founded in the throes of the Civil War. Abraham Lincoln signed the charter to approve its collegiate status in 1864—forever cementing Washington D.C. as a city with ties to the Deaf, Deaf-Blind, and Hard-of-Hearing communities.

