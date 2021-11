Apple has revealed that Adele’s upcoming album 30 has already broken records ahead of its release on November 19, receiving the most single-day pre-adds on record. As reported by Billboard, Adele’s 30 became the most pre-added album of all time on Apple Music in just the first week that users were able to add the album to their library in preparation for its release, overtaking Billie Eilish who previously held the title ahead of the release of her album Happier Than Ever, which released earlier this year.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO