ST. LOUIS — The NAACP President said the renovations at the America’s Center will remain paused until the entire project is ready to move forward. In 2019, St. Louis City and County Leaders made a deal to use tourism tax dollars to fund the $210 expansion of the America’s Center in downtown. Excess funds would be used to fund tourism opportunities across the region. 35% of excess funds were guaranteed to go to a community center in North St. Louis County. NAACP St. Louis Chapter President Adolphus Pruitt said this promise isn’t being kept.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO