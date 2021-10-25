CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Marker placed for Vietnam veteran in unmarked grave

By Micah Cho
 8 days ago
Patricia Pope is happy to see this day that's been decades in the making. Her Brother, Tallahassee native Corporal Julius Mitchell killed in battle during the Vietnam War in 1969.

"I'm happy inside that he's getting the care that he should've gotten," said Pope.

Now the Tallahassee Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America is making sure his sacrifice is not forgotten.

Born in 1950, Corporal Mitchell attended Rickards High School in Leon County. Two months after leaving for war in January of 69, he was shot, eventually dying 15 hours later.

The Vietnam Veterans have been searching for his grave for over a year. David Wilson led the effort to make sure this fallen soldier's family have a place to come and honor him at Southside Cemetery.

"For whatever reason, there was not a military headstone placed on his grave, so I've been out here looking for his grave many, many times and I finally found out that he's in an unmarked grave," said Wilson.

Wilson found the general area of where he was buried. In total there are six unmarked graves at that spot. On Sunday a special marker was placed in the area to honor his service.

"He knew he was going into danger, and he deserves to be called an American hero," said Wilson.

Wilson says situations like Corporal Mitchell's unmarked grave isn't uncommon.

"A mix up, said Wilson. "Those things happen, but unless somebody is bringing it to light, it stays uncovered."

Wilson says this is the fourth unmarked veteran grave that the organization has dedicated a marker to since 2019.

Part of the process includes connecting with friends and family members of the fallen, something that's been made even more challenging due to COVID-19.

As the organization works to bring other families closure, on this day...Pope thinks back on one of the last conversations with her brother.

"He said, I've got to do what I've got to do sis," said pope. "And that's the last thing I heard him say."

The team with Vietnam Veterans of America is currently working to bring markers to two other graves in North Florida and South Georgia.

Faith, Love and Applesauce: how one Chiles grad is giving back

Chiles High School graduate Taylor Koegel has quite the story. She was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at three years old. After over two years of treatment, Taylor has stayed cancer free, but she's never forgotten her journey. Now, she's helping others who have gone through what she has.
Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

