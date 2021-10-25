CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judgements VII: With Signature Win, Bengals Move Toward Top of Wide-Open AFC

By Clark Judge
 8 days ago
Two things we’ve learned about the AFC through seven weeks that we didn’t expect: 1) Kansas City’s not the team to beat, and 2) virtually everyone else is.

I’m serious.

On an afternoon where the Chiefs sank to 3-4, scoring the fewest points (3) in the Andy Reid era, two more contenders joined the field at the top. Say hello to Las Vegas and … Cincinnati?

That isn’t a misprint. The Bengals joined the party Sunday with one of their most significant victories in a decade, destroying Baltimore, 41-17, to assume first place in the AFC North.

That wasn’t supposed to happen. Of course, the Raiders on top of the AFC West, wasn’t, either. But check the standings, people. The AFC is more wide open since … well, since Tom Brady first took over in New England. You have Buffalo, Baltimore, Tennessee, the L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas and Cincinnati all with a league-low two losses … then Cleveland lurking in the shadows, depending, of course, on the health of Baker Mayfield.

Of that group, Buffalo has to be the favorite. The Bills have Josh Allen and defense. But how can you not like what’s going on in Cincinnati? With Sunday’s win, the Bengals proved they belong in the conference hierarchy – destroying a Baltimore team that, since 2019, was 9-0 in October, and beating Lamar Jackson for the first time in six tries. It’s also a Baltimore team that last week hammered the Chargers and unraveled Justin Herbert.

And a Baltimore team that dissected the Bengals, 65-6, last year in two games.

“It’s a different team,” said Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor.

No kidding. This one has a healthy Joe Burrow, an Offensive Rookie-of-the-Year in Ja’Marr Chase and a vastly improved defense with more sacks in seven weeks (19) than all of last year (17) and as many sacks of Jackson Sunday (5) as the previous five games vs. the Ravens. In short, it’s a complete ballclub, and it proved it with unexpected road victories in Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

If that doesn’t get your attention, maybe this will: At 5-2, the Bengals already have one more victory than last season and one less than the past two. And with a win over the Jets next weekend, they take sole possession of first in the AFC North for the first time since 2015.

Bottom line: Cincinnati is a legitimate playoff threat, and don’t take it from me. Look at the top of the AFC’s most competitive division. There is simply no way to overstate the importance of the Bengals’ latest victory.

“This was a box we needed to check,” said Taylor. “Now we just move forward.”

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Bill Belichick and Aaron Rodgers have something in common. They each own the competition. With Rodgers, it’s Chicago. With Belichick, it’s the New York Jets. He won his last 12 against them, including a 54-13 beatdown Sunday that was New England’s first win at home this season. They’d lost their first four. Now they’ve swept the Jets for the sixth consecutive year.

2. Why the Rams were so eager to add Matt Stafford. Going head-to-head vs. Jared Goff, the quarterback the Rams traded for him, Stafford threw for three TDs and no interceptions. By contrast, Goff had one TD pass and two picks – including a game-clincher in the Rams’ end zone with under five minutes left. Coach Sean McVay believed he had to upgrade the position, and he did. Too bad for Goff: Without McVay, he’s 0-14.

3. The Bengals are draft geniuses. It’s not often you hear that. OK, it’s almost never. But how can you argue with what the Bengals did in this year’s draft? You can’t. With the fifth overall pick, they had a choice of LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase or Oregon tackle Penei Sewell. They took Chase. The Lions took Sewell. Game. Set. Match. Cincinnati.

4. Kansas City is in deep kimchi. Bad enough that the Chiefs have no defense. Now they take bad penalties, can’t pass protect, commit atypical turnovers and have a battered Patrick Mahomes. Maybe you don’t believe in Super Bowl jinxes, but I do. The Chiefs are the latest example.

5. The MNF charm lives. Suddenly, it’s easy to pick Sunday cinches. Just bet the previous Monday Night winner. With Tennessee’s victory, teams that this season won on Mondays are 6-0 in games the following Sunday. Tennessee beat Buffalo last Monday.

THIRD AND 20

1. Forget the DeShaun Watson trade rumors. I want to know what that fan with Tom Brady’s 600th TD ball got for returning it.

2. I keep hearing about Kyle Murray as the MVP frontrunner and rightly so. But how come nobody mentions Derrick Henry? He had more touchdown passes Sunday than Patrick Mahomes.

3. Since losing Super Bowl LIV, the 49ers' Kyle Shanahan is 8-14. Just sayin.’

4. Big day for the Giants' Daniel Jones: He completed 23 of 33 passes, committed no turnovers and he won. Oh, yeah, he also proved he’s better than Tom Brady … at sideline receptions. Rewind the video to Big Blue’s win, and there’s Jones with a one-handed catch for 16 yards-- the catch Brady couldn’t make in Super Bowl LII.

5. Better here than Philadelphia? For Colts' quarterback Carson Wentz, the answer is yes, and the envelope, please: In Indianapolis, he's thrown multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions in four straight games, tying Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning for the longest such streak in Colts' history. Wentz has 11 TD passes, only one interception and a career-best 102.8 passer rating this season.

6. Looks like those DeShaun Watson-to-Miami rumors got the attention of Tua Tagovailoa. He threw four TD passes.

7. And while we’re on the subject: With more than 20 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints pending vs. Watson, why would anyone – read: Miami – make a deal before his legal issues are resolved?

8. Baltimore used to be synonymous with defense. Not anymore. According to EliasSports, the Ravens are the third team in NFL history to allow three 400-yard passers in its first seven games. The others? The 2013 Dallas Cowboys and 2018 Kansas City Chiefs.

9. Remember when Bears’ rookie quarterback Justin Fields had this to say about the speed of the game: “It was actually kinda slow to me?” Actually, now so is his development.

10. How important is Christian McCaffrey to Carolina? The Panthers are 3-0 with him this season; 0-4 without.

11. Who says there’s no home-field advantage? Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans has at least two TD catches in each of his last three home games, including three Sunday.

12. Late entry for Coach of the Year: The Raiders’ Rich Bisaccia. He’s the only one who hasn’t lost.

13. Once upon a time, Carolina was 3-0 and FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw was saying, “I think Carolina has hit on their greatest quarterback in franchise history.” He was talking about Sam Darnold. Now, the Panthers are 3-4, Darnold has been benched and Cam Newton is waiting for an apology.

14. Maybe the Jets should’ve hired Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis as offensive coordinator. They’ve been outscored 44-0 in the first quarter this season.

15. Within one week, Tennessee knocks off Buffalo and Kansas City, and you wonder why we're not loading the Titans' bandwagon? Well, we've started except ... well, except this is also the team that lost to the New York Jets.

16. Most interesting stat from the Tennessee pressure that produced four sacks, two Mahomes fumbles and an early Mahomes exit: The Titans blitzed the Chiefs' quarterback only once on 39 dropbacks.

17. Question: Who exactly declared Sunday National Tight Ends day and why?

18. Memo to Detroit’s Dan Campbell; Maybe it’s not a good idea to single cover Cooper Kupp.

19. Bad news for the rest of the league: Tom Brady is still Tom Brady, and the Bucs’ defense looks like it’s back.

20. The Houston Texans are this year’s road kill. They lost their last three road games by a combined score of 102-8.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

Mac Jones has 20 or more completions in six of his seven starts. No other New England quarterback had more than four in his rookie season … including you know who.

ONE THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

Since Patrick Mahomes became the starter for Kansas City in 2018, the Chiefs haven't had more than 18 giveaways in any season. They have 17 in seven games this year. They had 16 in 2020.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

Joe Burrow’s 17 TD passes tie Boomer Esiason for the most in Bengals’ history through the team’s first seven games. Esiason did it in 1988, and he was that season’s league MVP.

GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“Sam will define who he is.” – Carolina coach Matt Rhule on quarterback Sam Darnold.

“We got beat soundly.” – Baltimore coach John Harbaugh.

“A game like this hopefully has a snowball effect.” – New England linebacker Matt Judon.

"I'm seeing things I haven't seen before." -- Kansas City coach Andy Reid.

GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

TOM BRADY, QB, Tampa Bay. He became the first quarterback ever to throw 600 career TD passes, tied Drew Brees for the most four-touchdown (37) and three-touchdown (97) passing games in NFL history and led a Bucs' offense to a franchise-record 35 points in one half (35) … and all this after Brady last week said he didn’t think the Bucs’ offense had “reached its potential.” In short, Brady set more benchmarks, and stop if you’ve heard this before. Brady now has thrown touchdown passes in 42 different stadiums, to 86 different receivers and vs. 100 different opposing head coaches. But wait. There’s more. When the 38-3 demolition of Chicago was complete, Brady walked over to a child in the stands who was holding a sign that read “Tom Brady Helped Me Beat Brain Cancer,” shook his hand and handed him his cap. The boy dissolved in tears. Bravo, TB12. It doesn’t get better than that.

