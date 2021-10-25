CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Cardinals said to pick a new manager

By Corey Miller, KSDK
St. Louis Business Journal
 8 days ago
The St. Louis Cardinals have found their man to be the team's next manager. And they didn't have to look very far. KSDK director Frank Cusumano confirmed with...

