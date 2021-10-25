CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Another win for professors’ documentary about plight of undocumented migrants

By Alison Hewitt
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe award-winning documentary “Águilas,” co-directed by UCLA professors Kristy Guevara-Flanagan and Maite Zubiaurre, took the Best Documentary Short prize at the 2021 Nashville Film Festival. Zubiaurre, a professor...

Asia Media

Professor’s opera about veterans and mental health to screen at film festival

Kenneth Wells, professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has spent years working with veterans in Los Angeles as a clinician and a researcher. He also has sung and been a choral director since he was a teenager. Marrying the two interests, he wrote an opera called “Veteran Journeys,” that draws on his more than a decade of experience as a practitioner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dbusiness.com

Documentary on Detroit’s Bankruptcy Wins National Film Award

“Gradually, Then Suddenly: The Bankruptcy of Detroit,” a documentary film directed by Sam Katz and James McGovern, has won the 2021 Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film and a finishing grant of $200,000. The award is presented by the Washington, D.C.-based Better Angels Society, a nonprofit dedicated to...
DETROIT, MI
wkar.org

Plight of U.S. Veterans Facing Deportation Explored in New Documentary from WKAR

‘American Exile’ premieres Tue., Nov. 16, nationwide on PBS. Free preview screening, with filmmaker Q&A, to be presented at WKAR and virtually on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. EAST LANSING, MI; Oct. 26, 2021 -- A groundbreaking documentary on the deportation of U.S. veterans from WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University and filmmakers John J. Valadez and Carleen L. Hsu will air nationally on PBS in primetime on Tue., Nov. 16, 2021. Filmed over seven years, American Exile is the story of two unlikely war hero brothers who became veteran’s rights activists after being threatened with deportation and learning that thousands of veterans are being rounded up and deported.
EAST LANSING, MI
Spectator

The Irish were never slaves

The other day my friends and I were minding our business and overheard some white guys whining about the fact that people don’t ever talk about “Irish slavery.”. When talking about race and its history, there’s always someone — usually a white guy — that makes some whiny remark. It’s...
SOCIETY
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
u.today

817.4 Million SHIB Bought by Rapper and American Comedian FunnyMike

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Veteran US rights activist Jesse Jackson recovering after fall: daughter

Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson was hospitalized on Monday after a fall at a university in Washington D.C. but is recovering, according to one of his daughters. Jackson, 80, was injured in a fall while helping student protesters at Howard University on Monday but is "doing well", Santita Jackson wrote on Twitter alongside a news article. "Family, he's resting comfortably & doing well: we thank u 4 ur prayers! Fighting 4 u is what he'll always do," she said. Baptist minister Jackson has been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King and helped fundraise for the cause.
ADVOCACY
Fox News

Tawny Kitaen's autopsy and toxicology report findings revealed

Video vixen Tawny Kitaen's official autopsy and toxicology records have been released. In documents obtained by Fox News on Tuesday, it shows she had mirtazapine, alprazolam, acetaminophen, pregabalin, and hydrocodone in her system. The coroner's report, performed by the Orange County Coroner Divison, reiterates that Tawny's cause of death was...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Variety

Netflix Acquires Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ for Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has acquired exclusive rights for Latin America to Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers,” which won Penélope Cruz the best actress award at September’s 78th Venice Film Festival. Struck by Netflix and El Deseo, Pedro and brother Agustín Almodóvar’s Madrid-based production company, the deal marks the first time that Netflix has taken all and exclusive rights to a territory on a first-run Almodóvar film. Hailed by Variety as Almodóvar’s best movie since “All About My Mother,” “Parallel Mothers” will be released in Latin America at the beginning of the 2022, Netflix announced Tuesday. Almodóvar’s films have traditionally been released by a stable network of theatrical distributors....
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Is Ready to Cede (Some) Control

Inside one of the 12 soundstages on Tyler Perry Studios’ 330-acre Atlanta grounds, its namesake producer churns out episodes at a dizzying pace for his TV empire — seven shows and counting at ViacomCBS. It’s not unusual for him to bang out a full 25-episode season in fewer than three weeks, a feat made all the more baffling by the fact that Perry still writes and directs nearly every episode by himself. But the 52-year-old, who plays an equally major part in his robust film slate and has a thriving career as a for-hire actor, is considering loosening the reins....
CELEBRITIES
cnu.edu

Professor to Publish Three Books About Lincoln and the Civil War

Christopher Newport undergraduates collaborate in the writing and editing process. One of the nation’s foremost experts on the life of Abraham Lincoln, associate professor of American studies Jonathan W. White, has written three new books, two of them with the assistance of Christopher Newport students. Alumna Maggie Byers ‘20, an...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

