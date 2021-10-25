Another win for professors’ documentary about plight of undocumented migrants

‘American Exile’ premieres Tue., Nov. 16, nationwide on PBS. Free preview screening, with filmmaker Q&A, to be presented at WKAR and virtually on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. EAST LANSING, MI; Oct. 26, 2021 -- A groundbreaking documentary on the deportation of U.S. veterans from WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University and filmmakers John J. Valadez and Carleen L. Hsu will air nationally on PBS in primetime on Tue., Nov. 16, 2021. Filmed over seven years, American Exile is the story of two unlikely war hero brothers who became veteran’s rights activists after being threatened with deportation and learning that thousands of veterans are being rounded up and deported.
