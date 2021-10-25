Another win for professors’ documentary about plight of undocumented migrants

Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson was hospitalized on Monday after a fall at a university in Washington D.C. but is recovering, according to one of his daughters. Jackson, 80, was injured in a fall while helping student protesters at Howard University on Monday but is "doing well", Santita Jackson wrote on Twitter alongside a news article. "Family, he's resting comfortably & doing well: we thank u 4 ur prayers! Fighting 4 u is what he'll always do," she said. Baptist minister Jackson has been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King and helped fundraise for the cause.

ADVOCACY ・ 16 HOURS AGO