One Man Dead, Two Men Wounded in Downtown Shooting Over Possible Drug Buy

Photo: Getty Images

DOWNTOWN (CNS) - One man died and two were wounded in a shooting involving a possible drug buy at a downtown retail/apartment building.

The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. Saturday in an apartment at 818 S. Grand Ave., according to Officer G. Todd of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

LAPD detectives learned the suspects entered the location to possibly buy marijuana from the victim, who had participated in drug transactions before with at least one of the suspects. An argument broke out and a shooting ensued, Todd said.

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, Todd said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The other two men, ages 20 and 25, were taken by paramedics to a hospital and had stable vital signs, he said.

Of the four suspects who entered the building, three escaped after the shooting, according to the LAPD. One of the men was shot and collapsed outside the building. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds.

The suspects were described as four Black men between the ages of 20 and 30.