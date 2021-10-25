CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Readers blast Eagles GM, coaches, players after 33-22 loss to Raiders

Atlantic City Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReaders react via email Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 33-22 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. Aside from Sweat and maybe Maddox, this team lacks young, up-and-coming defensive talent. I'm content with rolling out Hurts for one more year if it means we can use all three first-round draft picks...

pressofatlanticcity.com

ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Eagles’ Performance On Sunday

Don’t give up on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 season just yet. The Eagles, 2-5 on the year, are putting together one of the most-dominant performances in recent regular season history on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia is leading Detroit, 38-0, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The Lions are winless,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To FOX’s Surprising Decision On Sunday

It’s not often that you see a network turn away from an NFL game in the third quarter, but that’s what happened in some markets on Sunday afternoon. With the Philadelphia Eagles leading the Detroit Lions, 38-0, midway through the second half, FOX went to a different game in some markets.
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans reportedly call Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a trade

The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Eviction Notice: Rent is Late

Eagles fans are one of the most loyal fan bases in all of professional sports. They are also the most passionate, for the good or the bad. When a team is buzzing, “Go Birds!” is being shouted across the airport. When a team is bad, it’s calling for the coach’s and quarterback’s head. This season is no different. And unfortunately for everyone, the Eagles are bad. Sitting at 2-5 heading into a road trip to Detroit, being 1-0 seems like years ago. Play calling has been horrific, offense is entirely one-dimensional, and the team has zero discipline. Since we are giving out flowers, Jalen Hurts’ play has not been any better. This team has no identity and have a very long season ahead of them. The only plus is draft capital and knowing Coach Sirianni and Hurts are NOT the future of Eagles football.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Ex-Eagles wide receiver could be on the move (again) before trade deadline

DeSean Jackson could be on the move. Again. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #Rams and WR DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The 34-year-old can still run, averaging 27.6 yards per catch this year, including a 75-yard TD. #Rams coach Sean McVay confirms that DeSean Jackson has permission to seek a trade and that he won’t play this week. McVay says Jackson deserves to receive the opportunity to look around.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Instant Reaction: Raiders Go Bird Hunting, Downing Eagles 33-22

Las Vegas, NV.--The Las Vegas Raiders improved to 5-2 on the season with a 33-22 blowout of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Raiders continued to keep the brakes off of Derek Carr, and he continues to reward their trust. Carr was 31/34 with two touchdown passes and one interception. Carr completed...
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles Suffer Another Embarrassing Loss, This One to Raiders

LAS VEGAS – Ten days off to prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders. It didn’t matter. The Eagles got dusted anyway, 33-22, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, making the Raiders look like the three teams that won Super Bowls when they played in Oakland. Las Vegas didn’t even have one...
NFL
chatsports.com

Final score: Raiders 33, Eagles 22

After a slow start, the Las Vegas Raiders took over and easily beat the Philadelphia Eagles. This team is rolling again, folks. The Raiders are in first place in the AFC West. Yes, the Raiders are in first place and are tied with the best record in the AFC. They lead the Los Angeles Chargers, who are 4-2 and had their bye week in Week 7, the 3-4 Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

5 things we learned from Raiders’ 33-22 win over Eagles on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders have played two games under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and they have registered two, full-team victories. After beating the visiting Philadelphia Eagles 33-22, the Raiders have their first back-to-back double-digit victories in four years. They are 5-2 and are tied for the best record in the AFC as they roar into their bye week.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders winners and losers in 33-22 victory vs. Eagles

Week two of the Rich Bisaccia era in Las Vegas was just as good as the first, with the Raiders dominating the Eagles on Sunday in a decisive 33-22 victory. The Raiders’ interim coach built on his big win from a week ago against the Broncos, and Las Vegas will hit its bye week with an impressive 5-2 record. Against the Eagles, the Raiders caught fire after falling behind 7-0, notching 30 consecutive points to take control of the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ten Thoughts a Day After Eagles Lose to Raiders

LAS VEGAS - Losing is one thing. Losing the way in which the Eagles did on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders is another. It was embarrassing on so many levels. Thousands of Eagles fans made the across the country to support the Eagles and their presence at Allegiant Stadium was so great that there were waves of green jerseys throughout various sections of the stadium.
NFL

