CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wentz leads Colts to rain-soaked 30-18 win over 49ers

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pk0D5_0cbWEarc00

Colts coach Frank Reich wasn't about to make the same mistake twice.

After being burned by a conservative third-down run call late in a loss to Baltimore two weeks ago, Reich put the ball in Carson Wentz's hands this time — and it paid off.

Wentz threw a 28-yard TD pass to Michael Pittman Jr. to finish off the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in a rain-soaked 30-18 victory.

Instead of playing for a field goal the way he did late against the Ravens that contributed to an overtime loss, Reich stayed aggressive even in the treacherous conditions.

“I felt like something about learning the lesson from the Ravens game,” he said. “We had a third-and-8 and I called a run. I told the guys, ‘I’m not doing that again. I’m throwing a pass.' I don’t care what anybody says. It really comes from trusting your quarterback and trusting your receivers.”

Wentz and Pittman earned that trust, delivering numerous big plays during a driving rain storm that could have made throwing deep difficult.

Pittman had four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. He also drew two other pass interference calls as Wentz repeatedly looked his direction as the Colts (3-4) overcame the wet conditions and an early nine-point deficit to win for the third time in four games following an 0-3 start to the season.

“It seems like he just goes into a kind of a beast mode kind of deal,” running back Jonathan Taylor said of Pittman. “When the ball is in his hands, he’s like, ‘No one is stopping me.’ And if the ball is in the air, he’s like, 'This ball is mine, or it's a PI. This is my ball.'"

The 49ers (2-4) dropped their fourth straight game and remained winless at home for more than a year since beating the Rams on Oct. 18, 2020, as the return of starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo failed to provide any spark on a wet night.

Garoppolo threw for 181 yards, lost a fumble, threw two interceptions and struggled to push the ball downfield in his first game back after missing one game with a calf injury.

“The NFL is a crazy thing," Garoppolo said. "One week, you’re on top. One week, you’re at the bottom of it. Every team has its ups and downs. We’re at the lower point right now. But we can fight back.”

Wentz and the Colts were able to do just enough on offense thanks to three pass interference penalties for 97 yards and a productive game on the ground from Taylor, who ran for 107 yards and a score.

Wentz threw an 11-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox in the first quarter and then led two short TD drives following fumbles by San Francisco, leading to his 1-yard score late in the first half and Taylor's 5-yard run that made it 20-12 late in the third.

Garoppolo led a TD drive early in the fourth, cutting the deficit to 20-18 on a 14-yard throw to Deebo Samuel. But his 2-point try was batted down at the line.

The Colts then put it away by driving for a field goal and getting the late TD pass from Wentz to Pittman on another short field after Xavier Rhodes intercepted Garoppolo.

“I've got to catch them,” Pittman said. “Carson can really throw it out there, so I just got to make sure that I’m the one who comes down with it.”

IN THE SLOP

The driving rain storm had a big impact on the game, especially during a stretch midway through the second quarter.

Colts running back Nyheim Hines got wide open downfield on a third-down pass that slipped right through his hands.

Indianapolis then punted and Brandon Aiyuk muffed the ball before kicking it back nearly 20 yards into the end zone. He recovered it and it was ruled a touchback because he never had possession.

Wentz and Garoppolo both fumbled snaps that they recovered later in the quarter before Samuel lost a fumble for San Francisco at his own 28 on a perfect punchout by Darius Leonard.

That set up a 1-yard run by Wentz that gave the Colts a 13-12 halftime lead.

TAKE IT AWAY

The Niners came in with a league-low two takeaways but doubled that total in the first half.

Taylor fumbled on Indianapolis first play from scrimmage and Fred Warner recovered to set up a field goal by Joey Slye that made it 9-0.

Wentz then made an inexplicable decision early in the second quarter. As he was trying to run away from Nick Bosa, Wentz appeared to flip the ball forward right into Azeez Al-Shaair's hands. It was ruled a fumble.

INJURY REPORT

Colts: CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring) left in the first half and didn't return.

49ers: LT Trent Williams was scratched after aggravating an ankle injury last week in practice. Rookie Jaylon Moore made his first career start in his place. ... S Jaquiski Tartt (knee), DE Dee Ford (head injury) and CB Emmanuel Moseley (back) all left the game.

UP NEXT

Colts: Host Titans on Sunday.

49ers: Visit Chicago on Sunday.

———

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tony Dungy shares honest opinion on Carson Wentz

Tony Dungy spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he won a Super Bowl with them thanks in large part to his relationship with quarterback Peyton Manning. So he knows a thing or two about what works to win with the Colts. On paper, he...
NFL
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former Colts WR to practice squad

The Eagles on Monday signed former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad. He replaces 2020 Eagles receiving leader Travis Fulgham, released from the practice squad a week earlier. Cain, 25, was the Colts’ 6th-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2018 and he spent a year and...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Week 8 recap: Rookie QB Justin Fields impresses, but the Chicago Bears let a late lead go in a 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made the most of his homecoming Sunday at Soldier Field. The Rolling Meadows alumnus threw for 322 yards to spark a second-half comeback in a 33-22 victory over the Bears. The Bears defense held the 49ers to nine points in the first half but gave up three second-half touchdowns — including two Garoppolo scoring runs — on the way to their third straight loss. ...
NFL
kion546.com

Buckner leads Colts into showdown vs. his old 49ers team

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The decision the San Francisco 49ers made after a Super Bowl trip in the 2019 season to trade away defensive cornerstone DeForest Buckner has backfired so far. The Niners opted to pay the less effective Arik Armstead and used the draft pick they got on the injury-plagued Javon Kinlaw. Now they will have to deal with Buckner as an opponent when they host the Indianapolis Colts for the first time since the deal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#49ers#American Football#Td
San Francisco Chronicle

Gameday forecast for 49ers vs. Colts: Rain, rain and more rain (and wind)

For those who don’t speak in meteorology, here’s what this meant for Sunday night’s game: The 49ers and Colts got drenched. The 49ers’ meeting against Indianapolis at Levi’s Stadium was played in the midst of a massive storm system that arrived off the California coast. The evening forecast in the Santa Clara area, per the National Weather Service, included an ongoing wind advisory and 100% chance of rain, with “new precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.” Winds were expected to gust between 13 and 18 mph around kickoff and decrease to 7-12 mph during the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers 18, Colts 30: Grades

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just lost 30-18 at home coming off a Bye week to the Indianapolis Colts, who aren't even good. Which means the 49ers aren't good, either. Their record is 2-4 and they've lost four games in a row. They've also 10 of their past 11 home games, which is hard to fathom. Here are their grades for their latest dud.
NFL
KGO

How QB-passionate Fargo helped mold Colts' Carson Wentz and 49ers' Trey Lance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In a small city like Fargo, North Dakota, it doesn't take long for secrets to become public -- especially when it comes to the North Dakota State quarterback. Which is why, even as starter Brock Jensen was leading the Bison to three consecutive FCS national championships...
NFL
KFYR-TV

Wentz & Colts handle 49ers on SNF to improve to 3-4

SAN FRANCISCO, C.A. (KFYR) - The Indianapolis Colts inched closer to the .500 mark on Sunday as they took down the San Francisco 49ers 30 to 18. Carson Wentz would total three touchdowns to lead the Colts in the victory. Next up for Carson and company, they’ll play at the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jake's Takes | Colts vs. 49ers: Soaking Wet Victory

The Indianapolis Colts are now on a roll after an excruciating beginning to their season. On Sunday night in front of a nationally televised audience, the Colts came into Levi's Stadium, capitalized on their advantages, and left with a 30-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. They now stand at...
NFL
cbs4indy.com

Frank Reich, Colts learn lesson, put finishing touches on win over 49ers

INDIANAPOLIS – There wouldn’t be a repeat, by the coach or the players. They remained aggressive. Frank Reich and his Indianapolis Colts. Amid the wind and driving rain at Levi’s Stadium Sunday night, the painful memory of a pedal-to-the-floor coach going conservative and a defense having zero answers when it mattered 13 days earlier on the primetime stage at Baltimore were washed away.
NFL
WISH-TV

Colts QB Wentz talks to News 8 ahead of primetime game vs. 49ers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will travel to San Francisco this weekend to play the 49ers on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. EDT. It will be the second of four primetime games for the Colts this season. Indy, at 2-4 on the season, will look for its first winning streak...
NFL
Niners Nation

Colts embarrass the 49ers 30-18

The 49ers couldn’t have gotten off to a better start for San Francisco. The Niners’ offense marched down the field after Elijah Mitchell rushed for over 50 yards and a touchdown, with Jimmy Garoppolo pitching in with a couple of play-action passes. We’ve talked all week about the lack of...
NFL
49erswebzone

Recap: Weather sloppy, 49ers sloppier in 30-18 loss Colts

81 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The weather was ugly as the San Francisco 49ers hosted the Indianapolis Colts at Levi's Stadium Sunday night, with consistent sheets of rain accompanied by strong winds. The 49ers somehow managed to look even uglier than the weather, putting on a performance filled with costly errors in a 30-18 loss to the Colts.
NFL
tucsonpost.com

Thriving Carson Wentz leads Colts into San Francisco

Carson Wentz is proving to be a difference-maker for the Indianapolis Colts just as coach Frank Reich forecasted. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will look to throw multiple touchdown passes for the fourth straight game when the Colts face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night at Santa Clara, Calif.
NFL
Paradise Post

Colts 30, 49ers 18: Defensive penalties, offensive ineptitude key fourth straight loss

SANTA CLARA — The rain kept falling Sunday night, symbolically escorting the 49ers to a fourth straight loss that has their season in an embarrassing freefall. The 49ers emerged from their bye week to lose 30-18 to the Indianapolis Colts amid a torrent of rain, wind, defensive penalties and offensive implosions.
NFL
Sporting News

49ers vs. Colts final score, results: Carson Wentz shines in upset victory

Carson Wentz helped extend the Colts' winning streak on the road with a 30-18 victory over the 49ers. Although heavy rain poured over Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Wentz threw for 150 yards with two passing touchdowns. He also totaled 23 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

438K+
Followers
111K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy