Avalanche's Mikhail Maltsev: Dropped to minors

MacDonald had four shots on goal, two hits and one blocked shot over 7:19 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 win over Minnesota. MacDonald, who's normally a defenseman, served as a fourth-line forward for the second straight contest, as the Avalanche navigate injuries to wingers. Mikko Rantanen (lower body) and Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) were held out Saturday, then Colorado lost Andre Burakovsky, who did not get a third-period shift due to a lower-body injury. MacDonald has eight shots on goal over the two games. Colorado is off until Wednesday, so there's time for the injured forwards to get healthy.
