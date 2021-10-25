CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Mikhail Maltsev: Dropped to minors

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Maltsev was demoted to AHL Colorado on Sunday, according to CBS...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Posts assist in loss

O'Connor had an assist, two shots and one blocked shot over 12:44 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals. O'Connor was one of the few bright spots for the Avalanche. He was key in the sequence that led to Darren Helm's goal early in the second period that tied that game at two. Taking a feed from Bowen Byram, O'Connor circled the back of the net away from defenders, kept moving along the boards and pivoted while skating away from several Capitals, then fed Helm alone in front. It was the first point of the season for the 25-year-old O'Connor, who got a good taste of the NHL in 2020 and should serve as a full-season regular in 2021.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Felled by Florida in first start

Johansson allowed three goals on 37 shots Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers. The 26-year-old, making his first start of the year, was beaten by Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe in the second period, turning a 1-1 tie into a two-goal Florida lead. Johansson logged a .913 save percentage in eight appearances after being acquired from Buffalo at last year's trade deadline and will continue to serve as Darcy Kuemper's backup in the absence of Pavel Francouz (ankle). Look for Kuemper to be back between the pipes Saturday at Tampa Bay.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darren Helm: Pockets first goal of 2021-22

Helm tallied a goal on two shots Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to the Capitals. Helm squared the game at 2-2 just over three minutes into the second period, beating Ilya Samsonov from the slot. It was the first goal in a Colorado uniform for Helm, who spent his first 14 NHL campaigns with the Red Wings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Between pipes versus Panthers

Johansson will tend the twine for Thursday's road clash with Florida. Johansson will be making his first appearance in the crease for Colorado this season in order to spell Darcy Kuemper. Until Pavel Francouz (ankle) is cleared to return, which isn't expected until mid-November, Johansson figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind Kuemper.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Avs notebook: Mikhail Maltsev sent back to Eagles

I speculated that Jared Bednar probably wasn’t too happy with the play of Mikhail Maltsev last night. It would seem there is some meat to those speculative bones, as Maltsev has been sent back to the Colorado Eagles. Maltsev played only a little more than six minutes last night in...
NHL
thednvr.com

DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Disjointed Avalanche drop third straight in loss to Panthers

The Avs drop their third straight game in another underwhelming performance from their best players. The postgame goes a bit off the rails as things unravel when it comes to bounces, reffing, and more. DON’T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE POD! iTunes link– Stitcher Link– Pocket Casts Link– Spotify Link.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Oilers' Ryan McLeod: Dropped to minor-league affiliate

McLeod was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday. McLeod has drawn into two games with the Oilers this season, going scoreless while averaging just 5:52 of ice time per contest. The 22-year-old forward could be in for an extended stay in the minors.
NHL
The Spun

The Panthers Are Reportedly Signing A New Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly signing a new quarterback. Carolina’s starter, Sam Darnold, is in concussion protocol. The Panthers quarterback left Sunday’s game after taking a scary-looking blow to the head. Carolina was led by Phillip Walker the rest of the way, as the NFC South franchise defeated divisional rival Atlanta, 19-13, to improve to 4-4 on the season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Ascends to top line

Compher moved up to the first line for the third period of Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild. Compher received the in-game promotion when Andre Burakovsky didn't come out for the third period due to a lower-body injury. He notched two assists, including one on the power play, during the final stanza. Compher has thrived in what has largely been a top-six role thus far with eight points in eight games while averaging a career-high 3:56 on the power play.
NHL
thednvr.com

Avalanche Review Game 3: Cale Makar’s worst

A night the Avs would very quickly like to forget. Despite the return of Nathan MacKinnon to the lineup, Colorado played one of the worst games they have in the last few years. At least JT Compher was dope?
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Hot start continues

Compher scored two goals -- one on the power play -- on five shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blues. Compher doubled his season goal total by potting his team's first two tallies of the night. The first one tied the game late in the opening frame, and Compher's power-play goal 11:33 into the second period gave the Avalanche a lead they wouldn't relinquish the rest of the way. With Colorado's top forwards healthy, Compher's settling in as a quality middle-six contributor, as he's already up to six points through seven games after totaling 18 in 48 appearances last season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Skates as forward Saturday

MacDonald had four shots on goal, two hits and one blocked shot over 7:19 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 win over Minnesota. MacDonald, who's normally a defenseman, served as a fourth-line forward for the second straight contest, as the Avalanche navigate injuries to wingers. Mikko Rantanen (lower body) and Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) were held out Saturday, then Colorado lost Andre Burakovsky, who did not get a third-period shift due to a lower-body injury. MacDonald has eight shots on goal over the two games. Colorado is off until Wednesday, so there's time for the injured forwards to get healthy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Progressing in recovery

Francouz (ankle) is still considered week-to-week but is progressing in his recovery, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Francouz isn't expected back until mid-November, so his week-to-week classification shouldn't come as a surprise. Once given the green light, the 31-year-old netminder should replace Jonas Johansson as the No. 2 option behind Darcy Kuemper, making him a low-end fantasy target at best.
NHL

