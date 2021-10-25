CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

College Football: Raiders fall in heartbreaker

By Editorials
Brainerd Dispatch
 8 days ago

FERGUS FALLS — Central Lakes College fell to Minnesota State...

www.brainerddispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

CDC panel debates: Should all school kids get COVID vaccine?

Should all school-age kids get Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine? That’s the question before an influential government advisory panel Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of kid-size doses for children ages 5 to 11. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also must sign off before widespread vaccinations begin in that age group.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Brainerd, MN
Sports
City
Brainerd, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Raiders#Heartbreaker#Central Lakes College#American Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy