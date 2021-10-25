Dr. Roach: Even normal hearts sometimes have abnormal heartbeats

Hearing your dog has a heart condition can be heartbreaking for an owner. What does it mean? How serious is it and what can be done?. Your dog’s heart works constantly to pump oxygenated blood around the body. When a properly functioning heart beats, two sounds are heard. The sounds can be described as a lub-dub. When abnormal sounds are heard such as lub-dub-woosh, these sounds are called heart murmurs. Heart murmurs are common in dogs and usually discovered at a dog’s routine exam. Your veterinarian listens to your dog’s heart with a stethoscope and if extra sounds are heard, there will be a grade assigned to the heart murmur. Heart murmurs are graded 1-6. Grade 1 is barely audible, Grade 2 is quiet, Grade 3 is moderately loud, Grade 4 is loud, Grade 5 is very loud and audible with the stethoscope slightly off the chest, and Grade 6 is extremely loud and can be heard with the stethoscope completely off the chest. A grade 5-6 can often be felt with your hand on the dog’s chest without a stethoscope. Once a heart murmur is detected, further diagnostics may be recommended depending on the grade.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO