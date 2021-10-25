CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts top 49ers 30-18 on SNF in wild weather

By Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btInc_0cbWDptU00

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts survived heavy rain and strong winds to beat the 49ers 30-18 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, while the defense forced four turnovers.

San Francisco jumped out to a 9-0 lead after an Elijah Mitchell 14-yard touchdown run and a Joey Slye 34-yard field goal set up by a Jonathan Taylor fumble.

But the Colts responded with six-play, 75 yard drive capped by a Wentz to Mo Alie-Cox 11-yard TD pass to get right back into the game.

Indianapolis scored again with one-minute left in the second quarter on a Wentz one-yard run to lead 13-12 at halftime.

The Colts extended their advantage to 20-12 in the third quarter with a Taylor five-yard touchdown run.

The defense helped seal the game with a Xavier Rhodes interception that the offense turned into a Wentz to Michael Pittman Jr. 28-yard scoring strike.

The Colts are now 3-4 on the season with a must-win game against the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium next week if they are going to stay in the AFC South race.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tony Dungy shares honest opinion on Carson Wentz

Tony Dungy spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he won a Super Bowl with them thanks in large part to his relationship with quarterback Peyton Manning. So he knows a thing or two about what works to win with the Colts. On paper, he...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
FanSided

3 coaches on the NFL hot seat after Week 8

The NFL will run through some head coaches, and will continue to do so for the rest of time. Every offseason, roughly a quarter of the NFL‘s teams will be employing a new head coach. It may not always be an ineffective head coach’s fault, but the NFL is a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Carson Wentz
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former Colts WR to practice squad

The Eagles on Monday signed former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad. He replaces 2020 Eagles receiving leader Travis Fulgham, released from the practice squad a week earlier. Cain, 25, was the Colts’ 6th-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2018 and he spent a year and...
NFL
Yardbarker

What in the world was Carson Wentz thinking on this play?

Carson Wentz can make some great plays, but he also has a tendency to make some really bad ones, too. Unfortunately for the Colts, Wentz committed an ugly blunder on Sunday night during rainy conditions. Wentz’s Colts were at the San Francisco four-yard line and trailing 12-7 at the start...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#49ers#Weather#Titans#American Football#Snf#Td#Fox 59
CBS Sports

Who's winning the Carson Wentz trade? Dissecting how the Colts and Eagles are faring since blockbuster deal

One of the boldest moves of the 2021 offseason saw the Indianapolis Colts send the No. 84 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a conditional draft pick in the 2022 draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz. (The pick becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of the team's snaps and is a second-rounder otherwise.) Indy has been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck, and after cycling through Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers, the team landed on Wentz.
NFL
abc17news.com

Wentz leads Colts to rain-soaked 30-18 win over 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw two TD passes and ran for another score to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a rain-soaked 30-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Colts overcame the wet conditions and an early nine-point deficit to win for the third time in four games following an 0-3 start to the season. The 49ers dropped their fourth straight game and remained winless at home for more than a year since beating the Rams on Oct. 18, 2020, as the return of starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo failed to provide any spark on a wet night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

49ers 18, Colts 30: Grades

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just lost 30-18 at home coming off a Bye week to the Indianapolis Colts, who aren't even good. Which means the 49ers aren't good, either. Their record is 2-4 and they've lost four games in a row. They've also 10 of their past 11 home games, which is hard to fathom. Here are their grades for their latest dud.
NFL
Yardbarker

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers SNF Matchup with the Colts

The San Francisco 49ers (2-3) received their bye week at the perfect time as they limped out of Arizona with their top two quarterbacks injured. They come into Week 7 with the return of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and nickel K’Waun Williams for Sunday Night Football vs the Indianapolis Colts (2-4).
NFL
theScore

49ers optimistic Garoppolo will return for SNF vs. Colts

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday he's "pretty optimistic" quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be ready to play in Sunday night's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic. Garoppolo missed Week 5 with a calf injury and the 49ers had a bye in...
NFL
NBC Sports

3 things WFT fans should watch for in Colts-49ers game on SNF

A few hours after the Washington Football Team goes up against former assistant coach Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers, another former WFT assistant in Kyle Shanahan will lead the San Francisco 49ers into their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Though neither the 49ers nor the...
NFL
theScore

Colts' Hilton won't play on SNF vs. 49ers, Nelson set to return

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will miss Sunday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers due to a quad injury, the team announced Saturday. The Colts previously designated Hilton as questionable Friday. However, Indianapolis' offense will receive a boost with the return of All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. The Colts...
NFL
wesb.com

Colts Roll Over 49ers 30-18 On WESB Sports

The Indianapolis Colts rolled over the San Francisco 49ers 30-18 last night on WESB Sports. Carson Wentz finished the night 17-26 passing for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions. He also ran for 23 yards and a score. Jonathon Taylor rushed for 107 yards and a TD, and...
NFL
FOX59

FOX59

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy