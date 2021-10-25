CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Succession' Recap: Four on the Floor

By Alan Sepinwall
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA review of this week’s Succession, “Mass in Time of War,” coming up just as soon as these are relevant donuts…. A fair amount happens among the broader supporting cast this week. Marcia extracts her pound of flesh in exchange for publicly reconciling with the philandering Logan. Ewan returns to help...

Hello Magazine

Succession season three episode two recap and reaction: Roys reunite and Kendall explodes

Who are you meant to root for in Succession?! While Kendall Roy has gone ever-so-slightly off the rails (we spotted that murder joke in episode one) in his desperation to garner support from his family, Logan is panicking in his own way as he attempt to secure the other kids' loyalties. We've watched it all and broken it down in our latest HELLO! Insider review for season three episode two, Mass in Time of War.
Distractify

'Succession' Season 2 Recap: All About That Twisted Ending

Tom initially denies knowing Greg and then gets his own expression — "You can't make a Tomelette without breaking some Greggs" — thrown back in his face. That has to be one of the best lines in the show's history, and Tom's panicked face is priceless. As for Greg, his line, "If it is to be said, so it is" says it all. It definitely takes the cake as one of the best moments in the show.
tvseriesfinale.com

Succession: Season Four? Has the HBO TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, Jeannie Berlin, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova. Unfolding in New York, the show explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Strong), Siobhan (Snook), Roman (Culkin), and Connor (Ruck). Season three finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall. After Kendall’s impulsive decision to expose the company’s sprawling scandal, the family is left to each contemplate their future. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world.
Evening Star

‘Succession’ Asks Who Will Be ‘King Potato’ in ‘Mass in Time of War’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 2 of Succession, “Mass in Time of War.”]. If Succession‘s Season 3 premiere episode was about the beginning of the Roy family civil war, Episode 2, “Mass in Time of War,” is about the deliberation and drawing of lines as participants weigh their chances on either side of the battle.
New Haven Register

The Roys Are Back (Again): 'Succession' Renewed for Season Four

The Roy Family and their family business Waystar Royco will serve up more dysfunctional drama for another season. The Jesse Armstrong-created series is in the midst of Season Three, which premiered on October 17th. A date for the upcoming season has not yet been announced. “With each season of Succession,...
Robb Report

‘Succession’ Recap: Kendall and Shiv Trade Blows, Tom Plays Dead Fish

Kendall’s moves against his dad are a lot of things. Desperate, delusionally self-righteous, motivated by personal grievances, childish, pathetic. But they’re also effective. After last week’s blowup in which he labeled Connor, Shiv, and Roman, “irrelevant,” “a twat,” and “a fucking moron,” respectively,” Kendall has quickly bounced back by talking about how great his headspace is. He’s speaking with a journalist over lunch, and he’s really happy in his headspace. Nothing bothers this guy, the noble warrior fighting the patriarchy. Not his siblings choosing dad over him, and definitely not the new monologue by Sophie Iwobi, the host of The Disruption with...
Esquire

'Succession' Season 3 Episode 3 Recap: Oedipussy and Cyanide Pills

We return to Waystar World this week with Kendall being interviewed over lunch, having what can only be described as a bit of an intense one, as he reels of reasons why his father's company is screwed. "So will this be in the piece? Kendall Roy ordered a fennel salad and picked at it inquisitively," he asks the journalist, who may or may not be thinking 'there goes my best line.'
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Talks Shiv’s Revenge and Season 3 Journey: “She’s On a Trajectory for Self-Identity”

[This story contains major spoilers from the third episode of Succession season three.] Is Shiv Roy really “Team Logan” or “Team Kendall” in the battle for Waystar Royco’s future? By the end of the latest episode of Succession, Shiv decidedly appears to be heading in the former direction but not committing, even after taking a ruthless stand against her brother Kendall. Nearly always hedging her bets, Shiv (played by Sarah Snook) takes revenge on Jeremy Strong’s Kendall after he disrupts the Waystar Royco town hall meeting that is introducing her as the family-run company’s new president of domestic operations. But it still seems like...
Variety

Ziwe Roasts Kendall Roy on ‘Succession.’ Here’s How Her Role Came to Be

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the third episode of “Succession” Season 3, titled “The Disruption.” The third episode of Season 3 of “Succession,” titled “The Disruption,” sees Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) prepare to go on a late-night talk show to poke fun at himself and his family drama, only to cancel last-minute as he buckles under the pressure of being in the hot seat — and after his own sister releases a scathing statement about his addiction and mental health. In a perfectly cast guest role, Ziwe, host of her own self-titled talk show on Showtime, plays...
