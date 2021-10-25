CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History for October 25th

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlights of this day in history: Cuban missile crisis fuels Cold War clash at UN;...

On This Day: 1 November 1946

The first Royal Command performance took place in London. It was a starry event and "A Matter Of Life And Death" was shown to the royal family. (Nov. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c4f9706b9412458fb3a6ea75a341bc2a.
AP Top Stories November 2 A

Here's the latest for Tuesday, November 2nd: Virginia to make decision in tight Governor's race; Elections in New Jersey and other states; Biden at climate summit apologizes for Trump Paris Accord decision; Opening statements in Rittenhouse trial. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
Queen Elizabeth Releases a Rare Personal Statement & Signs It ‘Elizabeth R’

Queen Elizabeth is sending an important message to Antigua and Barbuda in honor of a very special milestone. On Monday, the 95-year-old monarch shared a statement to Sir Rodney Williams, governor-general of the country, on the 40th anniversary of its independence. The message, which was posted on Instagram, read, “It...
Artists on the Climate Talks, Tomb of Treasurer to Ramses II Found, and More: Morning Links for November 2, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CLIMATE TALKS BEGIN. World leaders are converging on Glasgow, Scotland, for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, aka COP26, and artists are participating in various ways. A text piece by Jenny Holzer that quotes activist Greta Thunberg will be projected in the city, the National reports; street murals made by children about climate change have gone up around the United Kingdom, BBC News relays; and the Scotsman has a roundup of climate-related local art shows. The visiting dignitaries dined at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Monday night, per Glasgow Live, and musician Brian Eno will host a panel next week about how artists can respond to...
Today in History for October 20th

Highlights of this day in history: 'Saturday Night Massacre' takes place during Watergate scandal; Gen. Douglas MacArthur returns to Philippines; Jacqueline Kennedy weds Aristotle Onassis; Three Lynyrd Skynyrd members die in plane crash. (Oct. 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
Today in History for October 22nd

Highlights of this day in history: A Cold War crisis over Cuba leads to brink of nuclear war; Shah of Iran allowed into U.S. for treatment; 'Pretty Boy' Floyd killed; Last victim slain in D.C. sniper shootings; Cellist Pablo Casals dies. (Oct. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Today in History for October 19th

Highlights of this day in history: British surrender at Yorktown decides American Revolution; Stock market crash hits Wall Street in late 1980s; Napoleon's forces begin retreat from Moscow; Concorde makes first landing in New York. (Oct. 19) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
