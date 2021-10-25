3 Stocks Trading at a Discount

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing for developers and small businesses. SoFi streamlines consumer access to digital financial services. Major secular trends are a great starting point when looking for new investment ideas. Innovations like cloud computing and digital financial services have already changed the world, and those trends are only gaining momentum. Of course, not all stocks in a given industry will outperform the market over the long term, so the next thing I look for is a competitive advantage. In other words, what differentiates a company from its rivals?

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO