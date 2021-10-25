CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Stocks Trading at a Discount

stockxpo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to increase your likelihood to identify bargains, one way to do so is to screen the market for equities that are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value estimate as calculated from the projected free cash flow (FCF) valuation model. Unlike the discounted cash flow...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Is Apple Stock a Buy?

Apple’s Q4 earnings report disappointed investors. Supply chain challenges reduced its revenue by $6 billion. Apple expects those problems to continue into fiscal 2021. Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock price recently dipped after the tech giant posted a mixed fourth-quarter report on Oct. 28. Its revenue rose 29% year over year to $83.4 billion, which missed analysts' estimates by $1.6 billion. Its earnings rose 70% to $1.24 per share and matched analysts' expectations.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Stocks hover near breakeven as market awaits Fed; Tesla drops

Stocks reached fresh all-time highs on Tuesday in another record-setting session, with investors cheering another set of better-than-expected corporate earnings results. The Dow and S&P 500 gained while the Nasdaq rose more modestly, weighed by a drop in Tesla (TSLA) after CEO Elon Musk downplayed the expected impact of a deal with car rental giant Hertz. Investors watched with optimism as more corporate earnings results exceeded expectations and defied concerns over ongoing supply chain constraints, shortages and cost pressures.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks That Could Turn $500 Into $5,000 in 10 Years

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing for developers and small businesses. SoFi streamlines consumer access to digital financial services. Major secular trends are a great starting point when looking for new investment ideas. Innovations like cloud computing and digital financial services have already changed the world, and those trends are only gaining momentum. Of course, not all stocks in a given industry will outperform the market over the long term, so the next thing I look for is a competitive advantage. In other words, what differentiates a company from its rivals?
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcf#Logan Ridge Finance Corp
Forbes

This Stock Has A 8.78% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book

Prospect Capital has been named as a Top 10 dividend-paying financial stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its most recent ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among shares of financial companies, PSEC displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent PSEC share price of $8.20 represents a price-to-book ratio of 0.8 and an annual dividend yield of 8.78% — by comparison, the average stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.2% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.7. The report also cited the strong monthly dividend history at Prospect Capital Corporation, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Down 45% in 2021, This Cloud Stock Could Soon Start Soaring

Bandwidth is likely to release terrific third-quarter results on Nov. 8. Bandwidth's secular growth opportunities, its fast-growing customer base, and higher spending on its offerings should be long-term tailwinds. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was in strong form on the stock market last year as the demand for communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions skyrocketed...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? This Growth Stock Could Triple Before 2026

Steady and profitable growth can make for big returns over time. Rising market shares and rising gross margins are both highly positive signs. Having a plethora of pipeline projects isn't always necessary to secure future revenue growth. While you've probably never heard of it, BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) is an...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks I'm Watching This Week as Potential Buys

Many investors now have access to fractional share investing and free trading, which has opened up the possibility of weekly dollar-cost averaging. Today's video focuses on recent stock price action, valuation metrics, and recent news affecting Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). Here are some highlights from the video.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Bounce Back in November

JD.com is down 6% in 2021, but it's been resilient through China's struggles this year. Disney is also down 6%, even as the businesses it had to pause last year are back. MercadoLibre reports on Thursday afternoon. A strong report could eat into its 11% slide this year. This has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market at a record high. This stock trio offers the perfect combination of growth and value for long-term investors. It was business as usual last week for Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 rallied to close at its 58th record closing high for 2021, and has more than doubled since hitting its pandemic trough a little over 19 months ago.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Earnings: 2 Growth Stocks to Watch Tomorrow

Investors will look for accelerated top-line growth from Fastly. Roku's reported streaming hours will likely be under the microscope. Both tech stocks report earnings after market close on Wednesday. As earnings season continues, many growth stocks will get the spotlight this week. Investors will likely be watching updates closely as...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

Moderna is a leader in the coronavirus vaccine market and boasts many other promising programs. Innovative Industrial Properties is an invaluable partner to many cannabis companies. Shopify is investing shrewdly to benefit from the rapidly expanding e-commerce market. The stock market has been on fire since it bottomed out in...
STOCKS
investing.com

Is This the Most Reliable 6% Dividend Stock on the Market?

Income-seeking investors face a unique challenge. High-yield dividend stocks are too risky to bet on. Meanwhile, reliable and robust dividend stocks have been overbought, which means they offer barely any yield. Rarely does a company balance both yield and risk perfectly. However, some asset classes can achieve high returns without...
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Are Flat on First Trading Day of November

Stocks were steady on the first trading day of November after markets emerged from the historically tough seasonal period successfully. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30 points, helped by gains in Boeing and Dow Inc., after hitting a fresh record at the open. The S&P 500 fell 0.15% after notching an intraday all-time high earlier in the session. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite rose 0.1%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nexpoint Strategic Insider Trades $305K In Company Stock

James D Dondero, 10% Owner at Nexpoint Strategic (NYSE:NHF), made a large insider buy on October 27, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Dondero purchased 20,736 shares of Nexpoint Strategic at at a price of $14.62. The total transaction amounted to $303,160.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy