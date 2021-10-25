3 Stocks Trading at a Discount

Prospect Capital has been named as a Top 10 dividend-paying financial stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its most recent ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among shares of financial companies, PSEC displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent PSEC share price of $8.20 represents a price-to-book ratio of 0.8 and an annual dividend yield of 8.78% — by comparison, the average stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.2% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.7. The report also cited the strong monthly dividend history at Prospect Capital Corporation, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Comments / 0