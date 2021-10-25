Juvenile idiopathic arthritis can greatly impact kids

I cannot believe that the Amery Public Library is not fully open to allow kids in Amery to experience the awesomeness of a public library like I did while growing up in Amery. Once I was old enough to realize I could go to the library and check out books for free, or even just sit in the library and read books, I was there so much during the ‘70’s. And that was huge for me because my folks certainly couldn’t afford to buy as many books as I had the desire to read. But today, kids in Amery can’t experience what I did growing up because of the decisions some adults on the city council have made over the last two years. I’ve followed this and fully understand the economics of the situation that has seemed to be not just the main concern for the city council, but the sole concern of the Amery City Council. I have not heard them acknowledge the impact on the kids in Amery. Kids only get to be kids for a relatively short while. And there is no excuse for members of the Amery City Council to take away something so awesome and important from the current Amery youth.

AMERY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO