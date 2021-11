The most wanted drug trafficker in Colombia will be extradited to the U.S. after he was taken into custody during a Saturday raid, BBC News reported. Colombia announced Dairo Antonio Úsuga, who led the country’s largest criminal gang, was captured after a joint army, air force and police operation, the BBC reported. Known as Otoniel, he has been on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s most wanted list for years and had a $5 million bounty on his head placed by officials.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO