CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup

By SAMY MAGDY
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfxAY_0cbW9jf300
Sudan FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo, traffic moves on a street in Sudan's capital Khartoum. Military forces detained at least five senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 officials said, as the country's main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File) (Marwan Ali)

CAIRO — (AP) —

Sudan's information ministry says the country's interim Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok is under house arrest and being forced to issue a message in support of a military coup.

The news comes as the United States expressed alarm over recent developments in the country, in a transition to democracy for more than two years after former autocrat Omar al-Bashir was removed from power. Early Monday, U.S. Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was “deeply alarmed” by reports of the military takeover.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

CAIRO (AP) — Military forces detained a number of senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, the country's information ministry said, as the country's main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup.

The ministry said the internet had been cut off and military forces closed bridges. The country’s state news channel played patriotic traditional music and scenes of the Nile river. The Umma Party, the country’s largest political party, described the arrests as an attempted coup, and called on people to take to the streets in resistance. Earlier, the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, a group leading demands for a transition to democracy, issued a similar call.

A possible takeover by the military would be a major setback for Sudan, which has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests.

Monday's arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan’s civilian and military leaders. A failed coup attempt in September fractured the country along old lines, pitting more-conservative Islamists who want a military government against those who toppled al-Bashir more than two years ago in mass protests. In recent days, both camps have taken to the street in demonstrations.

The information ministry said in a brief statement on its Facebook page that the whereabouts of the officials were not known. It did not provide details about who was detained.

Earlier Monday, two officials confirmed that at least five government figures were detained. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The officials said the detained government members include Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Information Minister Hamza Baloul, and Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, member of the country's ruling transitional body, known as The Sovereign Council, and Faisal Mohammed Saleh, a media adviser to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The whereabouts of Hamdok were not immediately clear, amid media reports that security forces were stationed outside his home in Khartoum.

Under Hamdok and the transitional council, Sudan has slowly emerged from years of international pariah status under al-Bashir. The country was removed from the United States' state supporter of terror list in 2020, opening the door for badly needed international loans and investment. The country's economy has struggled with the shock of a number economic reforms called for by international lending institutions.

Ayman Khalid, governor of the state containing the capital, Khartoum, was also arrested, according to the official Facebook page of his office.

There have been previous military coups in Sudan since it gained its independence from Britain and Egypt in 1956. Al-Bashir came to power in a 1989 military coup that removed the country’s last elected government.

The arrests followed meetings the U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman with Sudanese military and civilian leaders Saturday and Sunday in efforts to resolve the dispute. Sudan's state news website highlighted the meetings with military officials.

The Sudanese Communist Party called on workers to go on strike and mass civil disobedience after what it described as a “full military coup” orchestrated by the Sovereign Council's head Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan.

NetBlocks, a group which tracks disruptions across the internet, said it had seen a “significant disruption” to both fixed-line and mobile internet connections across Sudan with multiple providers early Monday.

“Metrics corroborate user reports network disruptions appearing consistent with an internet shutdown,” the advocacy group said. “The disruption is likely to limit the free flow of information online and news coverage of incidents on the ground.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds Protest Sudan Coup Outside San Francisco City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Earlier this week, the military of the African nation of the Sudan staged a coup, taking control of the country. On Saturday, in San Francisco and around the world, Sudanese nationals and supporters protested the action, demanding civilian rule. They arrived at San Francisco’s city hall to protest what is nothing less than a political double-cross. In 2019, a populist uprising deposed longtime dictator, Omar al Bashir. To avoid unnecessary bloodshed, the revolutionaries cut a deal with the military to share power until this November, when the country would convert to civilian rule. But, on Monday, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Birmingham Star

International Community Condemns Apparent Military Coup in Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the "immediate" release of Sudan's detained leaders following an apparent military coup. "There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition," Guterres wrote on Twitter, referencing the landmark power-sharing agreement that Sudan's military and civilian leaders signed in 2019 after months of deadly protests.
WORLD
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Sudan's prime minister, detained after coup, returns home

CAIRO — Sudan's deposed prime minister and his wife were allowed to return home Tuesday, a day after they were detained when the military seized power in a coup, according to a statement issued by his office. The release of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and his wife followed international condemnation...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
Shore News Network

Sudan military dissolves transitional government in apparent coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan’s cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government, while opponents of the takeover took to the streets where gunfire and injuries were reported. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a general who headed the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing ruling body,...
WORLD
WIBC.com

Sudan Prime Minister Arrested In Apparent Coup

OMDURMAN, Sudan. — Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife Muna Abdallah have been arrested and taken to an undisclosed location, the prime minister’s economic advisor Adam Hireka told CNN Monday in events that bore the hallmarks of an apparent coup. The country’s Ministry of Information said earlier on...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
WSB Radio

The Latest: UN mission rebukes apparent coup in Sudan

CAIRO — The United Nations Mission to Sudan has issued an emphatic rebuke of what it called an ongoing coup and attempts to undermine the northeast African nation’s fragile democratic transition. The first reports about a possible military takeover began trickling out of Sudan before dawn Monday. By mid-morning, the...
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Guterres calls again for detained leaders’ release after Sudan coup

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday renewed his call for the immediate release of all those detained in the military coup in Sudan, as the Security Council meets behind closed doors in New York to discuss the crisis. Pro-democracy demonstrations continued in the country’s capital, Khartoum, one day after the...
WORLD
The Guardian

Sudan’s PM detained at home of coup leader ‘for his own safety’

The Sudanese military leader who took power in a bloody coup has said he is keeping the deposed prime minister detained at the general’s personal residence “for his own safety”, as concerns mount over the wellbeing of senior arrested officials. The prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, and other ministers have not...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Military Coup#Coups#Ap#Sudanese#The Umma Party#Islamists
The Week

Sudan civilian leaders arrested in apparent military coup

Top members of Sudan's civilian government were arrested Monday in an apparent coup following weeks between the military and civilian leaders they are supposed to be sharing power with during a rocky democratic transition period. At least four Cabinet ministers are reported to have been arrested by the military. Sudan's information ministry said Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been placed under house arrest. The internet is reportedly down in Khartoum, the capital, and much of the rest of Sudan.
WORLD
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
POLITICS
AFP

Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian town in major advance denied by govt

Tigrayan rebels on Sunday announced they have captured a strategic northern Ethiopian town, but the government denied the claims, saying federal forces were mounting a "fierce" battle for Kombolcha and the city of Dessie. If confirmed, the capture of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels claimed control of Dessie, would reflect a rapid advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Egypt
AFP

Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day. Tens of thousands had turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership. The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters. Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Sunday he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed guard by the ruling military junta.
PROTESTS
AFP

US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

A US envoy on Tuesday applauded what he saw as restraint during Sudan's demonstrations against the military coup, seeing a hopeful sign for a peaceful return to civilian-backed rule. The United States had voiced alarm and warned Sudan's military not to use force ahead of mass protests called for Saturday over the October 25 ouster of the civilian leadership. Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said that death toll of three was "far too many" but added, "We also commend those members of security forces who exercised restraint and upheld their obligations to respect human rights." Feltman said demonstrators also showed restraint by mostly avoiding sensitive military sites.
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. He added that "the release of the cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution," the ministry said.
WORLD
WSB Radio

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Ethiopia's government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country's yearlong war escalates quickly. The United States said security has "deteriorated significantly," and it strongly warned its citizens to consider leaving. The emergency...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy