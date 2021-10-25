CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The 1 Key To Houston Texans Hitting Rock-Bottom

By Cole Thompson
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 8 days ago

How many quarters are we on now? A perfect 10?

No, 12 is actually the number.

The Houston Texans are a struggling team, no matter how you put it. They're 1-6 without a clear direction, and are somehow barely managing to do enough to get by to match than the expansion team roster of 2002.

At home, they can score. On the road, what happened?

The last time Houston scored a touchdown away from NRG Stadium would be the fourth quarter of Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

In the same span, Houston has been outscored 102-8. The Bills bullied them. The Colts clobbered them and the Arizona Cardinals clipped any chance of Houston finding any offensive production in Sunday's NFL Week 7 31-5 loss.

Yes, Houston offensive struggles have been a problem all season. Away from NRG, they’re a nightmarish madhouse.

To put into perspective just how inept the offense has been over Houston’s six-game losing streak, take a look at the Astros. They will take the field at Minute Maid Park against the Atlanta Braves in the World Series Tuesday evening for Game 1.

The last time Brandin Cooks scored against the Browns, Houston still had two weeks left in the regular season. The Astros had yet to clinch the AL West title. Better yet, the Braves were still three games out of the lead for the NL East title.

Former Texans superstars J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins each made the most of their time against the rival. Watt didn’t record a sack, but he made sure rookie quarterback Davis Mills felt the pressure for four quarters.

Hopkins, who was traded by former head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien for a second-round pick and other pieces, let Texans head coach David Culley show what he was missing. The wide receiver finished with seven catches for 53 yards and a score.

Kyler Murray, an early MVP favorite, cushioned his stat line while keeping Arizona undefeated for another week. The Cardinals QB finished with 262 passing yards, three touchdowns and a rating of 121.3.

And his one mistake, an interception by Texans safety Lonnie Johnson? Houston gained two yards of offense before punting it right back.

Yep. One of those days.

The Texans tallied 162 yards of offense. They recorded eight total first downs and were 2 of 13 on third down. Mills was responsible for 123 of those yards and running back David Johnson, the other name on the Hopkins trade, led the way with 25 yards on the ground.

The remaining Texans? Seventeen yards total.

The good news for Houston is they’ll return home next Sunday. The bad news, the L.A. Rams come to town. After that, they got the road to face the Miami Dolphins.

Will Deshaun Watson be the next former Texans they face? Based off the rumors, Miami could pull the trigger before the Nov. 2 deadline.

The only place to go is up when someone reached rock bottom. Three straight games without a touchdown?

Rock-Bottom, meet Houston.

Houston, meet Rock-Bottom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNtxT_0cbW9Axk00

Comments

