Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. scores dagger TD on jump ball vs. 49ers

By Kevin Hickey
 8 days ago
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had his coming out party against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it included the dagger touchdown.

Pittman Jr., who had been coming through with huge plays all night in the passing game despite the Colts playing through horrendous conditions, put the team on his back for the dagger drive.

After converting a short third-down attempt, Pittman Jr. won a jump ball on third-and-10 for a 28-yard touchdown to give the Colts a 30-18 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

