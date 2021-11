Lizzo was happy to be back in San Francisco for Outside Lands Saturday night for her headlining set. "I have been touring since 2012. And San Francisco has consistently shown me love for nearly a decade," Lizzo said, telling fans that she originally performed in a 2 p.m. time slot. It was one of many inspirational moments in which Lizzo reminded fans that their dreams are never out of reach.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO