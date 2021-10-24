CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins says facing the Texans 'was just another game'

By Coty Davis
 8 days ago
HOUSTON — After the trade that sent DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson in March of 2020, the All-Pro wide receiver played against the Houston Texans as an opponent for the first time in his career.

Hopkins recorded a touchdown and seven receptions for 53 yards against his former team, as the Cardinals took a 31-5 victory over the Texans, Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium.

As abrupt as the Pro-Bowl receiver has been since the deal, it’s a tad surprising that Hopkins did not do or say anything to mock one of the most lopsided trades in NFL history. In fact, Hopkins stayed focused on helping the Cardinals sustain their winning ways against the Texans, as Arizona improved to 7-0 on the season following the win.

Hopkins scored the first of four touchdowns for the Cardinals, connecting with quarterback Kyler Murray for a 1-yard reception.

“It was just another game for me,” Hopkins said during his post-game press conference. “This team, we have bigger goals. We knew we had to handle business today, and we know what kind of team we have in this locker room. I did not what to make it [about myself.] Just go out there and play my game.”

Then-general manager and coach Bill O’Brien said the decision to trade Hopkins was due to money, not based on his on-field production. Hopkins was seeking a contract extension with a raise in pay after helping the Texans reach the AFC Divisional Round amid a 10-6 record in 2019.

A conflict of financial interest is a reason Chairman and CEO Cal McNair further rationalize by stating the upcoming contracts for quarterback Deshaun Watson and left tackle Laremy Tunsil played a part in Hopkins’ jettison.

Following the trade, Hopkins signed a two-year $54.5 million extension six months later with the Cardinals. The Cardinals are now 15-8 since trading for Hopkins, while the Texans have posted a record of 5-18 since departing Houston.

“That’s Houston, and this is Phoenix,” he said when asked about the differences between the two organizations. “Nothing really stands out as far as a negative and a positive. But I wouldn’t say sticks out between the two teams.”

Hopkins, 29, was a first-round pick by the Texans during the 2013 NFL draft out of Clemson. Hopkins ended his eight-year tenure ranked second all-time for most receiving yards (8,602), receptions (632) and touchdowns (54) — trailing only Andre Johnson in all categories.

