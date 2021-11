FRISCO, Colo. — A dog died after being trampled by a moose while hiking near Frisco Saturday, according to Summit County Rescue Group. Rescuers said a family was hiking on the Masontown trail when their dog, Arlo, got ahead of the group. Three moose were on the trail between Arlo and the family, and when he tried to go back to the family, one of the moose trampled him, according to rescuers.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO