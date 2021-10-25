CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

14 Different Halloween Ghost Decorations To BOO Up Your Holiday

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re ready to ghost up the house and make it boo-tiful, then you need these Halloween ghost decorations to fully deck out your yard and living spaces. Kids love throwing a sheet over their heads and wisping through the halls pretending to be haunting. So they’ll be over the moon...

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

17 Holiday Door and Porch Decorating Ideas

The most wonderful time of year is (almost!) here. Prepare to welcome guests to your home with these dazzling holiday door decorations, porch ideas and more. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
Distractify

There Are Hidden Meanings Behind Porch Light Colors — What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

You can thank Walmart for this one. In 2013, the global retailer launched the "Greenlight a Vet" campaign that helps to find jobs for honorably discharged military servicewomen and men upon returning home. Walmart encouraged folks to change the color of their porch lights to green in order to raise awareness for the initiative while simultaneously thanking soldiers for the sacrifices they made.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decoration#Boo#Your Ghost
architectureartdesigns.com

Tricks To Turn A Bland Bedroom Into A Magazine One

If your bedroom lacks sparkle, don’t rush. Light touches of color, stylish furniture, and decor items will give you that high you need. Attentive to these following bright ideas!. Paint and wallpaper will be two good allies in the new deco of your bedroom. If it is painted white, make...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Digital Trends

Let’s get your home looking spooky: These are the best Halloween decorations

It’s spooky season, but you already knew that. Between watching scary movies, getting your Halloween costume ready, and picking up candy — if you’re giving it out this year — you might also be decorating your home. Your abode deserves nothing but the best in visual and experiential decor, after all, who wouldn’t want to spook the neighbors? There’s a lot to choose from, depending on where you look. There are lights, motion-activated decorations, glow-in-the-dark creepy crawlies, and much more. If you’re throwing a spooky party, even better!
Reader's Digest

How to Decorate for the Holidays, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Decking the halls with DIY Christmas decorations is a fun part of the holidays, but let’s face it: Some of you don’t know what you’re doing. It’s OK! Not everyone has a knack for interior design or DIY Christmas ornaments. Even if you do, you may have hit a creative wall, stalling on Christmas tree ideas or which trinkets to add to your mantle.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Inside A Creative Family's Cozy Prairie Home

Altona, Man., is the sunflower capital of Canada. The small city, 100 km southwest of Winnipeg, has an annual festival celebrating the happy blooms, as well as a giant replica of Vincent Van Gogh–style sunflowers. It’s also where linocut artist Richelle Bergen and her husband, Ryan, a graphic designer and screen printer, live. The creative couple shares a modest two-bed, one-bath house with their three-year-old daughter, Sunnie, and black-and-white bernedoodle, Posie. Over the past eight years, the pair has renovated and redecorated just about every inch of their home—and Instagram has taken notice. Richelle has more than 31,000 followers (roughly seven and a half times the population of Altona), including bestselling American author Glennon Doyle.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Amazon
thespruce.com

48 Outdoor Christmas Decoration Ideas That'll Spruce Up Your Yard

The smell of freshly baked cookies for Santa brings a feeling of coziness and quality family time, and Sara McDaniel brought that look to her small porch. The Mrs. Claus Bake Shop sign and the matching Christmas patterned pillows are enough to spruce up this porch, but simple and a holiday-inspired table centerpiece add to the cozy Christmas look.
BHG

These Bat Wall Decorations Instantly Transform Your Space for Halloween

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A swarm of black bats on the mantel is one of my favorite ways to transform my living room for Halloween. Just a few minutes of decorating the wall and my space is nearly ready for the holiday. My daughters love to stick the bats in place and I love the under $10 price tag and quick setup. Once Halloween is over, simply remove the bats and store them until next year. My thin plastic set has lasted several years without any signs of wear. Here are my favorite Halloween bat decorations—they're all available online now.
HOME & GARDEN
Bangor Daily News

Spookiest Halloween selfie apps and caps for you and your boo

Halloween is the perfect setting for selfies with you, your boo, and your favorite ghouls and goblins. Whether you’re carving Jack-o’-lanterns, doing the “Monster Mash,” or wearing a creative costume, posting festive pictures to social media adds to the fun!. “After all the hard work and preparation of decorating, making...
CELL PHONES
PopSugar

Beware! This Bride of Frankenstein Bust Is the Perfect Addition to Your Halloween Decor

October is a month dedicated to hair-raising sensations, and as we slowly transition our homes into haunted houses to celebrate Halloween, we've come across a decoration that might spook your interest: a Bride of Frankenstein bust. Sold by Michaels, avid shoppers are posting this piece of decor to their Instagram feeds to honor the haunted holiday, and whew, are we unsettled. In the film Bride of Frankenstein, Frankenstein's wife's name is Elizabeth, and in this particular iteration her eyes light up red in the night (spooky!). The bust first appeared in a Michaels catalog for Halloween and didn't show up in stores until recently. While we're not sure how quickly this scary decoration is being snatched up, we hear she's selling for $40 if you find her! See all of the photos of this blood-curdling display ahead.
SHOPPING
The State

The nominations are in! Cast your vote in The State’s Halloween decoration contest

From Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, we asked you to send in your photo submissions of the most devilish Halloween decorations in your neighborhood — and you did not disappoint. From an artist’s horror house remodel to a skeletal wedding, these “haunted” houses are sure to give any passerby a good scare. Plus, if we’re being honest, they are probably giving out the best Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters this year, too.
COLUMBIA, SC
Apartment Therapy

9 Decor Finds That Will Make Your Holiday Tabletop a Masterpiece

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There’s something special about sitting down at a holiday table that’s not only brimming with delicious food, but that also looks perfectly seasonal. The linens are stunning, the decorative accents sparkle, the serveware is practical and has visual appeal, and the general vibe is festive, distinctive, and elevated.
HOME & GARDEN
Emporia gazette.com

Boo in the Zoo set for Halloween

From 3 - 4 p.m. Oct. 31, the zoo will be open for trick-or-treating and Halloween-themed games. The free event is the first Boo in the Zoo event since 2019 and the first major event the zoo will host since the grand opening of the new entrance. “I think it’s...
TRAVEL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tips for decorating your home on the market this holiday season

Molly Gallagher of the Falk Ruvin Gallagher Real Estate Team to talk about tips for decorating your home for the holidays while it's on the market. Buyers understand sellers celebrate holidays. Your home doesn’t have to be void of any decorations, but you need to be thoughtful about the décor.
303magazine.com

Spirits Halloween Pop-Up Bar in Larimer Square Puts The Boo in Booze

Last year, the Halloween experience was spent indoors with the occasional virtual happy hour. This year, the Denver bar scene has become a catalyst for eye-catching pop-ups with spooky and whimsical themes. One of the many attention-grabbing spots is Spirits Halloween located in Larimer Square. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Located...
DENVER, CO
hawaiinewsnow.com

What the Tech: Step up your Halloween front lawn game with ‘digital decorations’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re someone who loves Halloween and loves to decorate you need to hear about the latest trend called “digital decorations.”. Maybe you’ve even seen this type of Halloween decorations in your neighborhood, but it’s fairly new and is guaranteed to draw attention. Using a video file, projector, and an old sheet or shower curtain, your house can be transformed into a house of horrors in under an hour.
ELECTRONICS
Sunderland Echo

Halloween 2021: 39 frighteningly fantastic ideas for your October 31 decorations

Whether you’re going terrifying or tasteful this Halloween, our readers will have some decorations that are right up your street!. Still searching for some Halloween-at-home inspo ahead of this weekend? Check out some of these October 31 trimmings at homes across the North East. From ornate pumpkin carvings and twinkling...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy