Another consequence of the Twitch data leak - we got to known the list of streamers who could avoid being banned even if they violated the rules. After the recent hacker attack on Twitch.tv, which leaked a bunch of data from the well-known website, everyone focused on streamer earnings. But there's a lot more to the data that was made public. A so-called "do not ban list", containing the nicknames of many popular users, also came to light. It seems that people on the list were able to avoid being banned even after violating the rules. Among them is Tyler1, a popular League of Legends streamer known for his short temper.

