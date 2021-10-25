CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Succession season 3 episode 2: Shiv’s new ‘job’ and what it means

cartermatt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 3 episode 2 was one all about political jostling, job offers, and then whether or not any of those offers were real. After watching this from start to finish, it’s clear at least to us that Shiv Roy is the character on the shakiest ground between Logan and Kendall. She’s...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 5: What time will it be on Paramount+?

In this article, there are a number of things to say regarding SEAL Team season 5 episode 5 on Paramount+. This is the first episode exclusive to the platform, and it is also going to be the second part of a three-episode arc. The plan for the streaming service is...
TV SERIES
Empire

Sarah Snook On Succession Season 3, Shiv's Big Moments And Spontaneity On Set

As the only female Roy sibling in Succession, Shiv, played by Sarah Snook, has a bit of a hard time. She’s offered the CEO position, but she blows it. She’s in politics, then she’s out of it. She marries Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), but doesn’t seem to like him all that much – and he knows it. After that conversation on the beach, Shiv is starting the new series on shaky ground.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Succession Season 3 review roundup: What the critics are saying about new season of HBO series

HBO’s mega hit Succession has finally returned for its highly anticipated, pandemic-delayed third season and the first episode is getting rave reviews online. Following a bombshell end to the second series, which concluded in October 2019, audiences have been left waiting over a year for a new season. The darkly funny satirical drama about a powerful American media conglomerate and the family that controls it, the second season of Succession ended with a major cliffhanger that left fans reeling. The show’s all-star ensemble cast led by Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong are joined by actors Alexander Skarsgård and...
TV SERIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Succession’s Sarah Snook on playing Shiv Roy: ‘I love being able to be tougher than I am’

As Shiv Roy in Succession - the cult HBO behemoth now streaming season 3 - Sarah Snook plays the only daughter of the reprehensible Roy dynasty. As one of the four siblings jostling for the keys to the Roystar Wayco kingdom and the endorsement of their monstrous, billionaire tycoon father, Logan, Shiv is a fascinating portrayal of female power amongst the super-rich and super-ruthless. And like all the characters, despite her atrocious behaviour and conniving machinations for power grabs, cover ups and treachery, that makes the show so jaw-on-the-floor compelling, Shiv gets under our skin.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 2: What’s with Reddington’s illness?

We know that there are a lot of burning questions moving into The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 — but let’s talk Reddington’s illness for a moment. After all, where was this as a major storyline over the course of the premiere? We know that the premiere took place a couple of years after the season 8 finale, just as we also know that he seemed to be in decent health. His illness was not some sort of significant through-line in the first episode, and that of course raises all sorts of questions. Did he really get better? Is this still underneath the surface?
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Succession has a Shiv Roy problem: "It’s that her story remains surprisingly thin"

"Shiv’s combination of coyness, canniness, and ambition makes a lot of viewers love her," Lili Loofbourow says of Sarah Snook's character. "Plenty of others love to hate her. This may be because she’s structurally unable to escape the strategic significance of her femaleness; it’s the main way she gets singled out again and again on the show (most recently in Kendall’s repeated and vile references to her 'teats'). But the issue isn’t exactly that she’s a woman. Nor is it exactly that she’s the favorite. It’s that her story remains surprisingly thin. There still just isn’t much to her—beyond chafing at her marriage and wanting the top job enough to do anything to get it—and it seems to me like by now there should be. I’ve been waiting eagerly for Shiv’s choices to be anything but dully adaptive. She’s smart, after all, and eager to impress her father whose whole philosophy requires never adapting and rejecting constraints. But adapting is all Shiv does. Save for her surprising decision in the Season 2 finale to beg her father to spare Tom—a fascinating and knowingly self-immolating pivot toward the marriage (and away from her ambition!) that she seems to have totally forgotten about in Season 3—Shiv is strategic in a dispiritingly obvious sort of way. It’s hard to imagine her ever impressing Logan because all she does is accept limits instead of challenging or reframing them. There’s no interesting paradox there, no unusual angle of approach, no legible defining complication. We’re into the third season and that’s a little too long for a principal to remain this blurry. Shiv seems crisp (her outfits sure are), but ask yourself whose psychology you understand better: Tom’s or Shiv’s? Greg’s or Shiv’s? Roman’s or Shiv’s? Hell: Connor’s or Shiv’s? I’m not even bothering with Kendall, whose layers get more attention than all the rest combined. This is a problem even at the level of dumb aesthetics. It’s my unpopular opinion that Shiv’s ballyhooed makeover from the S1 messy bohemian to the S2 polished pantsuit does the opposite of character work, and that it in fact comes perilously close to doing what The Office did to Mindy Kaling’s character—rewriting her so completely from the first season to the rest that there’s no real bridge to build. The OG Shiv is a bruiser with great messy hair who wrestles Roman and wears big bohemian cardigans and flats and weird unflattering pants. These are not conventional sartorial choices for political consultants in Washington; this Shiv is somewhat eccentric, and interesting. The New Shiv, by contrast, is conformity itself.... This mimics a broader tendency in the writing for Shiv, which uses shallow external signifiers to portray her as bold when she’s actually disappointingly reactive. It would be one thing if Shiv were mysterious—that is to say, if you found yourself genuinely and repeatedly surprised by what she was thinking, or by her approach to a problem. Or if she were brilliant and capable of swinging the room by making a compelling and unexpected case. But she mostly isn’t. She’s mostly obvious and predictable."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

All American season 4 episode 2 promo: Spencer, Billy talk it out

As we approach All American season 4 episode 2 on The CW this Monday, it feels pretty clear that Spencer and Billy have a lot to talk about. There’s been tension between these two for a while, and if you’re like us, you’re also probably annoyed about Taye Diggs’ character coming out and saying that the team “didn’t need” Spencer. Since when is that the truth? This is a guy who has been an unbelievable asset!
TV SERIES
Robb Report

‘Succession’ Recap: Kendall and Shiv Trade Blows, Tom Plays Dead Fish

Kendall’s moves against his dad are a lot of things. Desperate, delusionally self-righteous, motivated by personal grievances, childish, pathetic. But they’re also effective. After last week’s blowup in which he labeled Connor, Shiv, and Roman, “irrelevant,” “a twat,” and “a fucking moron,” respectively,” Kendall has quickly bounced back by talking about how great his headspace is. He’s speaking with a journalist over lunch, and he’s really happy in his headspace. Nothing bothers this guy, the noble warrior fighting the patriarchy. Not his siblings choosing dad over him, and definitely not the new monologue by Sophie Iwobi, the host of The Disruption with...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Talks Shiv’s Revenge and Season 3 Journey: “She’s On a Trajectory for Self-Identity”

[This story contains major spoilers from the third episode of Succession season three.] Is Shiv Roy really “Team Logan” or “Team Kendall” in the battle for Waystar Royco’s future? By the end of the latest episode of Succession, Shiv decidedly appears to be heading in the former direction but not committing, even after taking a ruthless stand against her brother Kendall. Nearly always hedging her bets, Shiv (played by Sarah Snook) takes revenge on Jeremy Strong’s Kendall after he disrupts the Waystar Royco town hall meeting that is introducing her as the family-run company’s new president of domestic operations. But it still seems like...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

BMF season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before epic finale

When BMF season 1 episode 7 arrives on Starz next weekend, you better believe that it will be big. How in the world can it not be? We’re talking here about the final episode before the epic finale, and this marks a chance to really dive full-on into some deeper questions all about Meech and Terry.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 6 spoilers: New ‘False Start’ sneak peeks!

With NCIS season 19 episode 6 coming around the corner on CBS this Monday, why not check out some sneak peeks now?. At the core of “False Start” is going to (of course) be a case, but why not start with Parker’s promotion to Special Agent in Charge? We know that this is going to be a little bit of an adjustment for us as viewers, and the same could seemingly be said for the team itself.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Grantchester season 6 episode 6 spoilers: A look into campus politics

Season 6 episode 6 is coming to PBS next weekend; don’t be surprised if there’s more drama that surrounds Geordie and Will!. This time around, some of this drama is coming from a rather unusual place in a college campus. What happens when the death of a student leader rocks everyone around them? It’s going to be a hard case to investigate due to some of the politics around them. This person was fighting for a case and when you consider that, it’s easy to make a counter-argument that there are plenty of people with a motive to go after them. Of course, there’s also a difference between wanting someone to stop protesting and them also wanting them dead. How did we get to this point?
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy