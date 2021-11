HOLLAND, Mich. — The clock is ticking for Afghan refugees who must apply for asylum within 1 year, and nearly 300 are set to start a new life in West Michigan. To help get them transition to their new lives, a small non-profit legal team in Holland is now is taking charge of providing them legal services for free. At present, over 280 are resettling in West Michigan, including in Ottawa, Kent, and Muskegon Counties, in the greater-Holland/Zeeland area and in the Grand Rapids and tri-cities region.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO