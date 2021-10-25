Police identify man killed after being shot in parking lot near uptown

(Kali9/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — Police have identified the man they said was shot and killed early Sunday in a parking lot just outside uptown Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to the scene at around 2:15 a.m. on West Carson Boulevard near South Church Street after an off-duty police officer heard a gunshot.

[ ALSO READ: Police investigating after juvenile shot in Salisbury ]

Once police got there, they found 41-year-old Corey White who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

After investigating, authorities learned White had been involved in some sort of altercation in the parking lot right before he was shot.

No arrests have been made and no other details have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS.

Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Driver shot in head, critically injured in Lancaster County, sheriff says)

©2021 Cox Media Group