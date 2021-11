Chelsea will look to remain top of the Premier League today when they welcome a Norwich side who sit bottom in the table and are without a win this season. The Blues cruised to a 4-0 victory over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday but the win came at a cost after Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were forced off with injuries. It took the shine off what was an impressive performance from Thomas Tuchel’s side, who rediscovered their attacking touch at Stamford Bridge following some under-par displays in recent weeks. Norwich’s run of six consecutive defeats to open...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO