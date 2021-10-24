CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Men's Crew Closes Out Head of the Charles Regatta on Sunday

brownbears.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Brown men's crew team competed in the third and final day of the Head of the Charles Regatta. The Bears had one four boat and two eight boats compete in Championship Divisions. RELATED LINKS. "The Head of the Charles is always the most competitive race...

brownbears.com

Comments / 0

Related
beaconhilltimes.com

Garden Street Residents To Row in This Weekend’s Head of the Charles Event

Two residents of Garden Street will be among those rowing in this weekend’s Head of the Charles Regatta. Kirsten Thiim, age 23, will be participating in the competition, which is the world’s largest two-day rowing event, for the eighth time. She will be rowing Saturday in the Women’s Alumnae Eights for Bare Hill Rowing, the program for the high school she graduated from in 2016. After high school, Thiim rowed for Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., before graduating last year.
BELMONT, MA
gohuskies.com

Two UW Men's Eights To Race At Head Of The Charles

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Washington men's rowing team will travel east to take part in the 57th annual Head of the Charles Regatta, which will be held over three days this year. Two UW men's crews will row in the same event on Sunday. Washington's two entries will race in...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
goterriers.com

BU Rowing Programs Primed for 56th Annual Head of the Charles Regatta

BOSTON – The Boston University men's, women's openweight and women's lightweight rowing teams are set to compete at the 56th Head of the Charles Regatta (HOCR). In total, they will have 11 boats take to the three-mile course along the Charles River starting Saturday with the Terriers' DeWolfe Boathouse serving once again as the official start line.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Head Of The Charles Regatta Returns Friday For First Time In Two Years

BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston tradition returns on Friday. The Head Of The Charles Regatta will be held this weekend for the first time in two years after the race was canceled last year due to COVID. “It feels like rowing is back in Boston,” said Ami Mehr, one of the event’s race directors. “There’s been so much energy from our entire group of volunteers and all of the athletes and everyone who makes this happen.” Organizers and volunteers have been busy preparing for the big race, and this year, there will be an extra day of racing to fit even more events...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
nbcboston.com

Head of the Charles Regatta Returns: Watch It Live This Weekend

After being canceled last year due to coronavirus restrictions, the iconic Head of the Charles Regatta returns to Boston this weekend with an extra day of racing. The world’s largest rowing event, slated for Friday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Oct. 24, has added races Friday in a bid to spread out the schedule and allow for the addition of an alumni event on Sunday for 2020 graduates who lost their senior season to coronavirus.
BOSTON, MA
mtholyoke.edu

Rowing Selected to Compete at Head of Charles Regatta on October 24

South Hadley, Mass. - October 22, 2021 - The Mount Holyoke College rowing team once was again selected to compete at the Head of the Charles Regatta® and will head to Boston, Mass. on Sunday, October 24 for this iconic event featuring close to 70 races over the course of the weekend. The Lyons previously competed at the Head of the Charles Regatta® in 2019 when they placed 14th overall in the Women's Collegiate Eights, marking the highest finish for the team dating back to 2011.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
brownbears.com

Men's Crew Finishes Day at Head of the Charles; Captures Club Eight Crown

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Brown had a pair of boats compete in the Club Eights Division at the 2021 Head of the Charles Regatta. The boats finished first and 11th among the 34-boat field in Saturday afternoon's race. RELATED LINKS. "The two boats raced well today and of course it was...
SPORTS
Marin Independent Journal

Marin Rowing sending 16 crews to Head of the Charles

Asked why she endures the callouses and the aches from hours of practice and competition, Gabriella Griffin responds, “Rowing is hard, but life without rowing is harder.”. Griffin, a senior at Albany High, was adrift, looking for a club after COVID-19 wiped out a year on the water and her Artemis Rowing Club coach in the East Bay left the team. She found a safe port with the Marin Rowing Association earlier this year and is now preparing for the biggest regatta of the year as the club prepares its boats for the Head of the Charles in Cambridge, Mass., this weekend.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Olsen
whdh.com

Head of the Charles Regatta kicks off following 1-year hiatus

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Head of the Charles Regatta kicked off Friday morning following a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The world’s largest rowing regatta is being held over three days to allow more athletes to participate. The first race went off at 8 a.m., with the...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WBUR

Head of the Charles Regatta: After pandemic hiatus, rowers celebrate Boston return

The first day of racing at the Head of the Charles is in the books. The world's largest rowing event is back in Boston and Cambridge this year after a pandemic hiatus. That has the Charles River coming alive again with the sound of crews trying to win — or, at least, avoid crashing into the bridges that make the winding course so challenging.
BOSTON, MA
nuhuskies.com

Huskies Finish Fourth at Head of the Charles Regatta

MEN'S FOURS RESULTS (Site) | MEN'S EIGHTS RESULTS (Site) — At the largest celebration of rowing in the world, the Northeastern men's rowing team took home fourth place in the men's club fours at the Head of the Charles Regatta on the Charles River on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies' boat...
BOSTON, MA
Wicked Local

Bromfield/Acton-Boxborough crew team splits for two regattas in one day

The Bromfield/Acton-Boxborough rowing team divided, but ultimately did not conquer, at two regattas on Sunday, Oct. 17. Three scullers raced in the Head of the Quinobequin in Boston, while three 8s and a 4 ventured to the New Hampshire Championships George Dirth Memorial Regatta in Pembroke, N.H. The team’s top result was a sixth-place finish for the girls second varsity 8 racing in the first varsity race.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale#Harvard#Connor Brown#Championship Divisions#Dartmouth#Syracuse#Oregon State
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Prepare for Head of the Charles

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale lightweight crew will race the most visible part of its fall season this Sunday at the Head of the Charles in Boston. This will be the Bulldogs' second competition in October, and like the Head of the Housatonic, they'll float a large contingent of oarsmen: three lightweight eights and a lightweight coxed four. For the athletes, it marks a welcome return to the waters of the Charles, the first since 2019. The starting order for the eights is determined by that 2019 finish, when the Yale A & B entries finished sixth and seventh, and the C entry was 14th. The large Eli squad of 32 heads up to Boston eager to test themselves on the challenging upstream head race course and against their EARC and other competitors. Two of Yale's oarsmen return to their home waters, including senior captain Geoff Skelly (Needham, Mass.), who will race for the last time as an active Eli in his hometown.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Post

Middletown Crew celebrates 50 years with trip to Head of the Charles

MIDDLETOWN — There was the usual bustle in and around the John K. “Jack” Smith Boathouse that one comes to expect on a late October afternoon, the high point of the fall rowing season. While Wesleyan rowers ran through their paces off Harbor Drive prior to putting one of their...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
chatsports.com

Crew and Rowing Prepared to Compete at The Head of the Charles

Cambridge, Mass. – After competing at the Navy Day Regatta last weekend on the Schuylkill, both the Temple men's crew and women's rowing teams will travel up to Cambridge, Mass. this weekend to compete at the Head of the Charles Regatta. This regatta is the world's largest two-day rowing event.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Close Out Men's Golf Fall Season At Stockton Invite

Tap-ins • The Spartans are playing in their fourth and final tournament of the fall season. • San Jose State is the defending champion of the Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational. The Spartans posted a team score of 16-under 848 and Sean Yu was the medalist with an 11-under par 205.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

‘Mecca Of Rowing’: Head Of The Charles Regatta Participants Grateful For Event’s Return

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a Boston tradition unlike any other. The Head Of The Charles Regatta is back this weekend after being canceled for two years because of the pandemic. “The environment is amazing. It really isn’t like any other race in the world, and it’s amazing to be back after two years,” said Ruth Axton, a rower from Georgetown University. Seeing the rowers back on the Charles River on Saturday meant a lot to the rowing community. “I think it’s an epic moment for the rowing community, really,” said Fred Schoch, Executive Director of Head Of The Charles. “This is so exciting...
BOSTON, MA
hurstathletics.com

Rowing Earns Multiple Medals at the Head of the Charles Regatta

Boston, Mass.—The Mercyhurst Rowing teams made a trip to Boston to compete in the Head ff the Charles Regatta, it was historic day for the Mercyhurst Rowing Program as they took multiple medals. The men's lightweight eights were the first Mercyhurst boat in the water on Sunday as they finished...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy