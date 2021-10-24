Men's Crew Closes Out Head of the Charles Regatta on Sunday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale lightweight crew will race the most visible part of its fall season this Sunday at the Head of the Charles in Boston. This will be the Bulldogs' second competition in October, and like the Head of the Housatonic, they'll float a large contingent of oarsmen: three lightweight eights and a lightweight coxed four. For the athletes, it marks a welcome return to the waters of the Charles, the first since 2019. The starting order for the eights is determined by that 2019 finish, when the Yale A & B entries finished sixth and seventh, and the C entry was 14th. The large Eli squad of 32 heads up to Boston eager to test themselves on the challenging upstream head race course and against their EARC and other competitors. Two of Yale's oarsmen return to their home waters, including senior captain Geoff Skelly (Needham, Mass.), who will race for the last time as an active Eli in his hometown.

