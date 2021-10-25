CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Sudanese officials say military forces have detained at least five senior government officials

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Sudanese officials say military forces have...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

EU top military official voices support for Bosnia’s joint armed forces

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – The European Union’s top military official voiced support for the unified Bosnian armed forces on Thursday, after Serb leader Milorad Dodik had threatened to pull the Serb component out of the forces and form an exclusively Serb army within Bosnia. The formation of the country’s joint armed...
MILITARY
northwestgeorgianews.com

Sudanese military dissolves government, declares emergency amid coup

KHARTOUM, Sudan — KHARTOUM, Sudan — The first reports of deaths emerged from Sudan on Monday in the wake of the military's move to unseat the civilian government and declare a national state of emergency, following weeks of intense political strife in the East African nation. The country's transitional government...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Sudanese military takeover will have long-lasting effect on relations with U.S. -senator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Sudanese military’s takeover of the transitional government will have lasting consequences on relations with the United States and it should reverse course immediately, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez said on Monday. “The Sudanese military’s takeover of the state apparatus is completely unacceptable and will have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudanese#Military Forces#Ap#The Associated Press
Washington Post

Sudan’s military detains prime minister and dissolves government in coup

NAIROBI — Sudan’s military on Monday detained the prime minister, dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency, in what could be the end of a democratic transition propelled by the millions of Sudanese who marched in the streets for the overthrow of longtime dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir more than two years ago.
WORLD
WGAU

The Latest: UN calls for release of Sudanese officials

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations has denounced the ongoing military coup in Sudan and urgently called for the release of the country’s interim prime minister and other top Cabinet officials. In a tweet on Monday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and all other officials...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
abc17news.com

Officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s information ministry says the country’s interim Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok is under house arrest and being forced to issue a message in support of a military coup. The news comes as the United States expressed alarm over recent developments in the country, in a transition to democracy for more than two years after former autocrat Omar al-Bashir was removed from power. Early Monday, the U.S. Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was “deeply alarmed” by reports of the military takeover.
WORLD
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
kjrh.com

US says airstrike killed senior al-Qaida official in Syria

A U.S. airstrike killed a senior leader of al-Qaida in Syria, according to U.S. Central Command spokesperson Maj. John Rigsbee. The military said it used an MQ-9 aircraft to kill Abdul Hamid al-Matar in northwest Syria Friday. "The removal of this al-Qaida senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability...
MILITARY
MSNBC

GOP senator faces resignation calls in the wake of stock scandal

In March 2020, when Republican Sen. Richard Burr's insider-trading controversy first made headlines, the editorial board of The Charlotte Observer concluded that the allegations were so serious that the North Carolinian should resign from the Senate. "He is toxic to his party," the editors wrote nearly 20 months ago. "He...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy