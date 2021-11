Stephen Curry is arguably the best tough shot maker in the NBA. But even the Golden State Warriors star needs some stability amidst the chaos sometimes. That’s exactly what Warriors head coach Steve Kerr harped on amid Curry’s recent struggles to close out games. Steph Curry has inexplicably been held scoreless in three consecutive fourth quarters plus overtime, the latest of which produced their first loss of the young season.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO