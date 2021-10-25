CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Guts Church Hosting Annual Back The Blue Event For The TPD

By Drake Johnson
News On 6
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuts Church will host its annual Back The Blue event for the Tulsa Police...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

CDC panel debates: Should all school kids get COVID vaccine?

Should all school-age kids get Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine? That’s the question before an influential government advisory panel Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of kid-size doses for children ages 5 to 11. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also must sign off before widespread vaccinations begin in that age group.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Pastor

Comments / 0

Community Policy