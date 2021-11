In 2016 Steve Rosenow was trying to figure out what to do with the spruce and pine plantation on his land. The Managed Forest Law contract he had on those acres was expiring, and the trees were so crowded it didn’t seem like they were growing much. At the same time, he was wondering if there was a way he could use that land for his beef cows, without cutting down all the trees. After talking to his NRCS soil conservationist he realized that what he was thinking about was a practice called silvopasture.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO